Janhvi Kapoor’s Neon Pink Eyeliner For A Magazine Cover Makes Up For A Perfect Cocktail Party Look

You might have seen Janhvi Kapoor in many laid-back avatars but not this time. This time she has something bright and neon for us. Janhvi graced the cover of the September edition of the prestigious magazine, Brides Today in a quite juicy look. Her neon eyeliner will especially catch your attention as it did ours. It is a look perfect for a cocktail party that won't take much of your time creating and looks exceptionally gorgeous.

Janhvi Kapoor, who talked about her idea of love in this edition of the magazine, donned a pink avatar for the cover. Keeping most of the look subtle pink, she added a pop of bright neon pink on her lower lash line. Her bare eyes with just a coat of mascara adding some definition to her eyes made the neon eyeliner pop out even more. Filled-in eyebrows and silver highlighter placed beautifully on the high points of her face rounded off her ravishing look. Her hair was styled in a simple ponytail look that complimented the look perfectly.

She paired this look with a stunning pink textured lehenga that was coupled with an off-shoulder blouse with a plunging neckline.

Loved this look and want to flaunt it as well? Here is how you can get this look in a few simple steps.

Janhvi Kapoor's Neon Pink Eyeliner Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Semi-matte foundation

Concealer

Eyebrow pencil

Neon pink eyeshadow

Beige eyeshadow

Eyeliner

Mascara

Silver highlighter

Pink blush

Pink matte lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Eyeliner brush

Beauty blender

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face for a smoother application of the make-u products. Give the primer a couple of minutes to get absorbed into the skin.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes to hide the dark circles and highlight the area.

Immediately set the concealer with some setting powder to prevent it from creasing.

Using the eyebrow pencil define and fill in your eyebrows.

Take the beige eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid and blend well.

Thinly line your upper lash line and tightline your eyes as well.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Allow the mascara to dry before moving in with another coat.

Take the neon pink eyeshadow on an eyeliner brush and apply it to your lower lash line.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Next, apply the highlighter on the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose, your cupid's bows and the brow bone.

Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last long.