Janhvi Kapoor And Other Divas Grace The Vogue Power List 2019 Event: Who Was The Best Dressed?

Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak actress, Janhvi Kapoor graced the event in a pristine white dress. With her strapless and structured dress, Janhvi redefined power. Her dress was adorned with sharp faux feathers and the diamond-encrusted belt cinched her waist. Janhvi Kapoor's dress was eye-catching and she gave us ice princess vibes. She paired her attire with Christian Louboutin pumps, which were studded with crystals and complemented her attire. Janhvi layered her diamond earrings and wore chic rings. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The impeccable middle-parted fringe bun rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Mohit Rai and won the Emerging Fashion Star award.

Yami Gautam Yami Gautam gave us a bling-perfect outfit of the night. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the actress wore a one-shouldered dress that was accentuated by shimmering blue and silver striped patterns. Her bodycon attire featured a thigh-high slit and she teamed it with silver sandals. Yami kept her jewellery game light and accessorised it with stunning earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by matte nudish-beige lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The sleek tresses completed her party avatar.

Mira Rajput Kapoor Mira Rajput Kapoor kept it simple at the The Power List 2019 by VoguexNykaa Fashion event. She wore a halter gown by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. Her attire was intricately embellished and beautifully textured. Styled by Delna Nallaseth, Mira carried a matching minaudière from Amrapali with her. She upped her look with a statement bracelet, which was also by Amrapali. Her makeup was nude-toned with subtle smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. With her attire and look, Mira Rajput Kapoor showed us how to effortlessly slay it.

Diana Penty Diana Penty absolutely won us with her pants look and flaunted a brand new power look for parties. She wore a plunging neckline top and pants. Her puffed Bishop-sleeved top was splashed in iridescent shades of pink, black, and silver, and was designed by Rudraksh Dwivedi. She paired her top with high-waist black embellished pants, which beautifully contrasted her top. Styled by Namita Alexander, Diana spruced up her look with statement quirky earrings, which was by Vinita Michael Jewelcraft. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and winged eye liner. The impeccable bun rounded out her look.

Kriti Kharbanda Styled by Anisha Jain, Kriti Kharbanda flaunted a power look with a halter sheer dress and stunning makeup. Her dress came from the label, Deme and it was a sheer purple high-neck dress with full translucent sleeves and a thigh-high side slit. She paired her dress with hot pink heels from Steve Madden. As for the jewellery game, the Housefull 4 actress just accessorised her look with dainty studs. The makeup was enhanced by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Masaba Gupta Masaba Gupta showed her interpretation of modern India with her India Modern attire, which was by Masaba x Rhea. She looked impeccable and gave us a lot of goals with her outfit and jewellery. So, Masaba's attire consisted of a lace bra, which she teamed with impeccably-draped bottoms, and a structured blazer. The nature-inspired brooch on her jacket absolutely caught our attention and she spruced up her look with an emerald and gemstone choker neckpiece, which was by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Masaba's makeup highlighted by pink lip shade and heavy smoky kohl reflected power and we also loved her sleek tresses and black hairband combination. You can try this at home. She won the Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Huma Qureshi This time, Huma Qureshi was little short of looking stunning and this was mainly to do with her hairdo. The Leila actress was styled by Ria Kamat Shetty and Priyanka Kapadia. She wore a dress by Rara Avis and it was a short blazer dress that was full-sleeved and dipped in black hue. However, it was the golden textured accent on her attire, which elevated her dress look. She paired her dress with shimmering pumps by Roberto Cavalli. Huma accessorised her look with golden-toned earrings and complementing statement ring by Shaheen Abbas. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. However, we wished she had tied her tresses or made a bun perhaps.

Kanika Kapoor Kanika Kapoor wore a concept sari for the occasion. She wore an all-black outfit, which consisted of a corset sheer blouse and an embellished drape. Kanika also wore a shimmering black drape with her sari but we wished she had ditched the drape. However, her drape did add to the dramatic quotient. Her ensemble was designed by Gaurav Gupta. She accessorised her look with blingy rings. The dewy makeup marked by pink contoured cheekbones and subtle eye makeup was on-point. The puffed bun suited her look.

Saffron Abigail Vadher Supermodel, Saffron Abigail Vadher won the Model of the Year award at the The Power List 2019 by VoguexNykaa Fashion event. We loved Saffron's attire and it was a break from all the shimmers and glimmers. She wore a strapless dress that was belted and dipped in an ivory hue. Her dress was accentuated by blue roses. It was a stunning all-occasion dress that Saffron paired with black-hued glimmery sandals. Her makeup was dewy with glossy pink lip shade and well-defined kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek ebony tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait wore a gown that was splashed in the lightest shade of red. She wore an outfit by Dolly J and looked impressive as ever. Strapless with slight feathery accents, her gown was cinched at the waist by a statement red belt. Kubbra's dress was asymmetrical and marked by a thigh-high side slit. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Kubbra paired her dress with gorgeous sleek-strapped sandals, which went well with her look. The makeup was dewy-toned with pink touches and short softly-curled bob tresses completed her event look.

Soni Razdan Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan also graced the event. The No Fathers In Kashmir actress was styled by Ami Patel and wore an attire, which came from the label, ALLSAINTS. Her navy blue dress was winter-perfect and she teamed it with a half sweater shrug, which added to the style quotient. The veteran actress teamed her attire with complementing sandals and upped her look with delicate circular earrings, which came from Kaj Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses wrapped up her look.

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif looked super impressive in her short dress, which was designed by Ashish. Styled by Anaita Adajania, Katrina's blingy dress was sleeveless and accentuated by glittery accents. She teamed her dress with matching silver sandals. The Bharat actress slayed it with ruby and diamond drop earrings, which were from Diosa by Darshan Dave. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Her long curly tresses gave her look the wet effect. Katrina Kaif looked fabulous.

Shweta Bachchan Shweta Bachchan also graced the event and wore an attire that was about patterns and embellishments. She wore separates, which consisted of a sheer corset bodice and embellished pants. Shweta teamed her ensemble with patterned long jacket that went well with her attire. She wore pointed black heels. The gold-toned neckpiece and earrings spruced up her look. The makeup was dewy with glossy pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

Kim Sharma Kim Sharma wore a black sari for the occasion, which was by Varun Bahl. Her modern sari featured a satin sleeveless blouse and a matte black drape and fall. The drape of her attire was accentuated by white floral accents, which added a level of contrast to her attire. She carried a matching purse with her. The diamond bracelet and earrings went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by glossy red lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Surveen Chawla Surveen Chawla wore a yellow-hued jacket outfit that was structured and flared at the hem. Her attire was buttoned and also had pockets. Surveen's attire was smart, classy, and it seemed comfortable too. She upped her style quotient with stunning rings and golden sandals. The makeup was enhanced by magenta pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out the look of Sacred Games actress.

Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma won the Style Icon of the Year award at the The Power List 2019 by VoguexNykaa Fashion event and her attire of the night was unconventional and stylish. She wore this unorthodox ensemble, which was designed by Anamika Khanna. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, her ensemble consisted of a jacket and pants. Her jacket was like a kaleidoscope of prints and the green satin pants contrasted her attire. She teamed her ensemble with black-hued pointed pumps. Apart from her contemporary attire, Anushka's jewellery game was also strong. Her jewellery was designed by Lara Morakhia. Her jewellery consisted of oxidised silver diamond danglers and complementing statement rings. Her makeup was contoured with pink touches and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia made a strong case for sculptural outfits with her sari-inspired ensemble by Rimzim Dadu. She looked amazing in her outfit, which was sophisticated and smart. So, Neha's ensemble was sleeveless and dipped in black hue but it was colour-blocked by silver metallic drape. Neha accessorised her look with metallic silver bangles, which went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by matte wine lip shade and complementing eye shadow. However, we wished her hairdo was puffed instead of sleek.

Shibani Dandekar Shibani Dandekar's attire was smart and simple but her accessory and makeup game was a bit exaggerated. So, Shibani wore a Fenty suit for the event. She paired her black and orange suit with a black bra. Styled by Khyati A Busa, she teamed her attire with embellished pumps. Shibani accessorised her look with layered necklaces and neckpiece. However, her big hoops was a little too much and we wished she had ditched the earrings. The makeup was way too dewy and the glossy pink lip shade didn't go well with her attire. The side-swept highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Aditi Rao Hydari Aditi Rao Hydari donned a light lavender attire by Gaurav Gupta for the event. She wore a strapless attire that was belted and accentuated by light feathery train. It was a gorgeous ensemble and Aditi looked pretty. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she spruced up her look with complementing delicate neckpiece that was from Outhouse. The makeup was enhanced by pink touches and upped by light pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The pink eye shadow upped her look. The Padmaavat actress spruced up her avatar with middle-parted impeccable tresses.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned a hot pink dress for the The Power List 2019 by VoguexNykaa Fashion event. It was an asymmetrical embellished dress that featured plunging neckline and a shrug-style drape. Shilpa paired her attire with silver sandals, which colour-blocked her outfit. She upped her style quotient with sparkling diamond jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by pink eye shadow and matte pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her event avatar.