ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sara Ali Khan Made Heads Turn With Her Beautiful Outfits At Love Aaj Kal 2 Promotional Rounds

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2, which is scheduled to hit the theatres this Valentine's day and will also star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. While the party-track 'Haan Main Galat' from the film has made fans groove with the twist, the film's female lead Sara is all out there slaying in lovely outfits at the promotional rounds. So, let us take a look at her four outfits from the recent promotional rounds, which caught all our attention. She was styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr.

    Array

    Sara Ali Khan In An Ivory Sharara Set

    Sara Ali Khan looked like a perfect desi girl in an ivory-hued sharara set by Manish Malhotra. Her outfit consisted of a cut-sleeved kurti, which was accentuated by chikankari work and side slits. She paired it with plain sharara that featured pink-green toned border. The actress draped the same border net chikan dupatta and upped her look with silver-toned ethnic earrings from Silver Streak. She also wore pink bangles. She made side braids and let loose her remaining curled locks. Thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

    Array

    Sara Ali Khan In Crop Top And Striped Pants

    Sara Ali Khan looked like a sunshine in an off-shoulder cuff-sleeved knotted yellow crop top, which she paired with yellow-white striped pants. Her ankle-length pants were detailed with black outlines and featured blue prints on yellow stripe. The actress completed her look with nude-hued sandals. Sara wore a pretty matching headband that looked super cute on her. Minimal base and slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

    Array

    Sara Ali Khan In A Turquoise Blue Dress

    This dress of Sara Ali Khan's is very adorable one and can be worn on Valentine's day as well. It was a strapless tulle neckline turquoise blue polyster mini dress, which featured asymmetric ruffles. Her dress came from the label Alina Cernǎtescu and she completed her look with pointed blue printed sandals. The diva accessorised her look with a blue-stone detailed silver bracelet and also painted her nails blue. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with winged eye liner, blue eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    Sara Ali Khan In Printed Separates

    Sara Ali Khan donned white-hued separates, which was splashed in multi-hued patterns. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved classic-collar knotted crop shirt and high-waist matching pants. She completed her look with a pair of pink sandals and accessorised her look with rings and yellow nail paint. Slight contouring marked by curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Sara pulled back her tresses into a half bun hairdo.

    We really liked Sara Ali Khan's all four promotional outfits. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan

    More SARA ALI KHAN News

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue