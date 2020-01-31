Love Aaj Kal 2 Actress Sara Ali Khan’s Red And White Striped Dress Is Perfect For Valentine’s Day! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan entered Bollywood industry in 2018 and gave two hits, Kedarnath and Simmba. This year the actress will be seen in two films- Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1. The films are among the most-awaited films of 2020. Sara has already kicked off the promotions of Love Aaj Kal 2 with co-star Kartik Aaryan and she has been slaying it in gorgeous outfits.

For the recent promotional round, Sara Ali Khan donned a red and white striped mini dress that seemed perfect for upcoming Valentine's day. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

Sara Ali Khan opted for a criss-cross off-shoulder red and white striped mini dress. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her cute lovely dress also featured a twisted fabric detailing at the side, which added oomph to her look. On the jewellery front, the actress opted for a pair of simple black studs and floral red ring that complemented her attire. She painted her nails white.

With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva sharply contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sara left her mid-parted highlighted straight tresses loose.

We absoultely loved Sara Ali Khan's cute striped dress. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sara Ali Khan