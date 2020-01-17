ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Look Cute Together In Their Edgy Outfits At Love Aaj Kal Event

    By
    |

    Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan graced the trailer launch of their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal. The two wore sassy and casual outfits, which absolutely caught our attention. Their outfits for the trailer launch were in tune with the theme of the movie, love. So, let's decode their ensemble, which they wore for the trailer launch.

    Sara Ali Khan went for an edgy outfit that was so about glitters and neon. She wore a silver-toned glittery crop top with the word, 'Love' written in green on it. It was a sequinned top with black tones and she paired it with a structured neon yellow skirt and gave us colour-blocking goals. Her neon yellow sandals also gave us goals. Sara accessorised her look with black studs. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Kartik Aaryan went for a casual look. He wore an orange tee and teamed it with blue denims. However, it was heart-patterned black jacket that added to the worthy-effect. His jacket was black-hued and accentuated by white hearts. The sports shoes rounded out his look. The two looked cute together. So, what do you think about their outfits and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More SARA ALI KHAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue