Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Look Cute Together In Their Edgy Outfits At Love Aaj Kal Event
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan graced the trailer launch of their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal. The two wore sassy and casual outfits, which absolutely caught our attention. Their outfits for the trailer launch were in tune with the theme of the movie, love. So, let's decode their ensemble, which they wore for the trailer launch.
Sara Ali Khan went for an edgy outfit that was so about glitters and neon. She wore a silver-toned glittery crop top with the word, 'Love' written in green on it. It was a sequinned top with black tones and she paired it with a structured neon yellow skirt and gave us colour-blocking goals. Her neon yellow sandals also gave us goals. Sara accessorised her look with black studs. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Kartik Aaryan went for a casual look. He wore an orange tee and teamed it with blue denims. However, it was heart-patterned black jacket that added to the worthy-effect. His jacket was black-hued and accentuated by white hearts. The sports shoes rounded out his look. The two looked cute together. So, what do you think about their outfits and look? Let us know that in the comment section.