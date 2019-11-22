Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: Five Times The Actor Charmed With His Fashion Choices

ENGLISH

    Born on 22 November 1990, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been stealing our hearts with his dashing personality and charming smile. With his brilliant performance in hit films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Luka Chuppi etc., to his fashionable public appearances, the star has proved that he has got everything what a superstar must have.

    As the dapper boy Kartik Aaryan turns a year older, let us take a close look at some of his best looks on his birthday.

    Array

    Kartik Aaryan In White T-shirt, Black Jacket, And Pants

    At the recent event of Veet Men India, Kartik Aaryan sported a round-collar white polo t-shirt. He paired it with a full-sleeved casual black jacket and matching pants. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor completed his look with a pair of black formal shoes. With stubble beard and curly hair, Kartik Aaryan looked handsome.

    Array

    Kartik Aaryan In A White T-shirt, Orange Shirt And Denims

    At the trailer launch event of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan made appearance in a round-collar plain white t-shirt, which he paired with a full-sleeved classic-collar black-buttoned open front orange shirt. He teamed it with a navy blue denim jeans. The Dostana 2 actor completed his look with a pair of orange-laced dusky green and blue hued shoes. He accessorised his look with pendant neckpieces. The black reflectors added a cool quotient to his look.

    Array

    Kartik Aaryan In A Polo T-shirt, Jacket And Jeans

    Kartik Aaryan donned a round-collar olive green polo t-shirt. He teamed it with a full-sleeved classic-lapel forest green jacket, which was accentuated by two side flap pockets. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor paired it with black distressed jeans. He completed his look with white laced grey and black hued shoes. Kartik Aaryan looked intense.

    Array

    Karik Aaryan In An Ivory Kurta, Green Sherwani, And Pants

    At Diwali bash, Kartik Aaryan flaunted his traditional look in a knee-length ivory kurta, which he paired with a full-sleeved high-neck dark green buttoned velvet sherwani. His sherwani featured a side flap pocket and sharp pleats on the collar. The Aaj Kal actor teamed his ensemble with black pants and completed his look with a pair of black loafers. With his black moustache, Kartik Aaryan gave his fans a glimpse of his Pati Patni Aur Woh character. The actor looked royal in his traditional ensemble.

    Array

    Kartik Aaryan In A Beige Hued Kurta And White Churidars

    For T-series diwali bash, Kartik Aaryan opted for a full-sleeved mandarin collar few-buttoned skin-hued kurta. His ethnic kurta was accentuated by white patterns and intricate embroidery on the bodice. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor paired it with white bottoms and completed his look with a pair of dusky green loafers.

    There is no doubt about it that Kartik Aaryan definitely attracts us everytime with his good looks and amazing fashion sense. What do you think about his outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan! Stay charming, stay handsome!

    All Pic Credits: Kartik Aaryan

