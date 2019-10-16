Pati Patni Aur Woh Poster: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar And Ananya Panday Flaunt Chic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The poster of Bhushan Kumar's much-awaited film, Pati Patni Aur Woh has finally been unveiled. The poster features Kartik Aaryan as Pati, Bhumi Pednekar as Patni, and Ananya Panday as Woh. In the poster, Bhumi and Ananya are seen sitting on the chair and posing in an ivory sari and co-ords respectively. The handsome hunk Kartik is seen in a black suit posed between the two lovely ladies. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Bhumi Pednekar In An Ivory Sari

In the poster, Bhumi Pednekar is seen in a pretty ivory sari. Her sari is accentuated by intricate yellow and black prints and sequinned black border. She has draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style and teamed it up with cut-sleeve round collar black blouse. The Saand Ki Aankh actress has accessorised her look with silver-toned necklace, bangle, and a pair of matching earrings. Bhumi has left her side-parted curly tresses loose and upped her look with a tiny black bindi. The actress's makeup features sharply contoured T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Kartik Aaryan In A Black Suit

In the poster, Kartik Aaryan is seen in a black suit. His black suit consists of a full-sleeved notch-lapel single-breasted two-buttoned black blazer, which has two side pockets too. He wore the blazer over a classic collar full-sleeved white checkered blue and red-hued shirt. He has also teamed his ensemble with matching pants and a statement belt. He has completed his look with a pair of shoes and looks handsome. The most interesting fact about his look is his moustache. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looks different in retro style moustache.

Ananya Panday In Co-ords

In the poster, Ananya Panday flaunts co-ord set. Her co-ord set consists of a cut-sleeved plunging neckline tucked-in top. She has paired it with ankle-length bottoms, which is accentuated by side white stripes. The black belt added structure to her attire. The Student Of The Year 2 actress has completed her look with matching sandals. Ananya has accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned fancy hoops. She has also upped her look with white lacquer. In the poster, Ananya Panday has left her side-party wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

All three actors looked awesome in their outfits and we can't wait to see more glimpses of their outfits from the film.

What do you think about their outfits and looks? Do let us know in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday from Pati Patni Aur Woh film.