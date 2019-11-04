Pati Patni Aur Woh Stars, Ananya, Kartik And Bhumi Dazzle In Their Chic Outfits At Trailer Launch Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

After teasing fans with quirky posters and teasers, the filmmakers of Pati Patni Aur Woh film have finally unveiled the trailer at an event in Mumbai. At the trailer launch, the leading stars of the film, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday came in their best outfits and made heads turn.

While Ananya looked stunning in a pink mini dress, Bhumi, on the other hand sizzled in a creamy yellow sari. The dapper boy Kartik Aaryan looked dashing in an orange shirt and denims. The trio looked amazing as they posed for the shutterbugs. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Ananya Panday In A Pink Mini Dress

Ananya Panday wowed us with her full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline hot-pink mini dress by alice McCall. Styled by Ami Patel, her dress featured broad belt, which added structure to her attire while the flared skirt was accentuated by sharp pleats and tassels on the hemline. Her dress was layered with fishnet fabric while the sleeves of her dress were marked bypuffy structure, which added to the dramatic quotient. The actress completed her look with a pair of golden stilettos. Ananya left her mid-parted curly tresses loose and sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Ananya Panday looked pretty in her pink midi dress.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Creamy Yellow Sari

Bhumi Pednekar draped a creamy yellow-hued sari and looked ravishing. Her beautiful shimmering sari was accentuated by intricate silver stripes. She teamed it with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline matching plain blouse. The actress ditched accessories and upped her look with silver nail lacquer. She let loose her side-parted tresses and sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade elevated her look. Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in her sari. Seems like the actress loves saris as she has been giving a lot of sari fashion statements these days.

Kartik Aaryan In An Orange Shirt And Denims

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a full-sleeved classic-collar black-buttoned open-front orange shirt, which was accentuated by light and dark-hued big block prints. He paired his shirt with a round-collar plain white casual tee. The actor paired it with navy blue denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of orange laced emerald green and blue sports shoes. He accessorised his look with a double-layered black pendant neck piece. With stubble beard and messy hair, Kartik rounded out his look. Kartik Aaryan looked absolutely charming as he smiled for the shutterbugs.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan's outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.