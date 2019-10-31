Just In
- just now Marijuana May Not Be Effective In Treating Mental Health Problems, New Study Explains Why
-
- 11 min ago Chhath Puja 2019: Quick And Easy Make-up Tutorial For The Occasion
- 52 min ago Wasabi: Nutritional Health Benefits, Side Effects And Recipe
- 2 hrs ago Skincare Routine Step 8: Sunscreen - How It Works & How To Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin
Don't Miss
- Movies Srinidhi Shetty Starts Shooting For Her Tamil Film! Does That Mean KGF Chapter 2 Has Wrapped Up?
- News Halloween 2019 is here, Twitterati share spooky images and videos
- Finance Indian Oil Corp's Net Profit Sinks 83% In Q2
- Technology Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T Online Listing Reveals 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
- Sports This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India, says VVS Laxman
- Automobiles Spy Pics:Tata Nexon & Tiago Facelift Versions Spotted Testing Ahead Of Debut At Auto Expo 2020
- Travel Wonderful Locations For Winter Camping In India
- Education 5 IIMs In Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2019
Bhumi Pednekar Or Parineeti Chopra, Whose Black Sari Was More Amazing?
Be it for film promotions, festivals, grand events or a casual gathering, the Bollywood divas mostly stun us with their fashion choices. However, sometimes, we also see two divas sporting a similar style and type of outfits
So, today, we have Bhumi Pednekar and Parineeti Chopra, who stunned us with their saris. Recently, the two actresses donned gorgeous black saris and looked beyond beautiful. While Bhumi wore it for the latest promotional round of Pati Patni Aur Woh film, on the other hand Parineeti Chopra donned the black sari for a recent diwali bash. Of course, both of them slayed it in style and caught our attention but there is always one who tops the ranking list. So, let us take a close look at their black sari look and find out who looked better.
Bhumi Pednekar In A Black Sheer Sari
Bhumi Pednekar sported a black sheer sari, which came from the label, Silai by Pareesha. It was a plain sari, which was accentuated by a sequinned border. Styled by Pranita Shetty, she draped it in a nivi style. The Saand Ki Aankh actress teamed it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart plunging neckline matching backless blouse.
Bhumi upped her look with just a few silver-toned rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She left her mid-parted shoulder-length highlighted curly tresses loose. Bhumi Pednekar sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, eye shadow, and nude lip shade spruced up her look.
Parineeti Chopra In A Sequin Black Sari
Parineeti Chopra amazed us with her black sequin sari, which featured lace border. She teamed it with a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline matching backless blouse. Styled by Sanjana Batra, The Girl On The Train actress draped the beautiful designer net pallu of her sari in a nivi style. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic jhumkis.
Parineeti pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail. She sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, eye shadow, and dark pink matte lip shade elevated her look.
So, both divas stunned in their black sari looks but accroding to us, Parineeti Chopra looked better. What do you think about thier sari looks? Who according to you wore it better? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra