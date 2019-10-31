Bhumi Pednekar Or Parineeti Chopra, Whose Black Sari Was More Amazing? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it for film promotions, festivals, grand events or a casual gathering, the Bollywood divas mostly stun us with their fashion choices. However, sometimes, we also see two divas sporting a similar style and type of outfits

So, today, we have Bhumi Pednekar and Parineeti Chopra, who stunned us with their saris. Recently, the two actresses donned gorgeous black saris and looked beyond beautiful. While Bhumi wore it for the latest promotional round of Pati Patni Aur Woh film, on the other hand Parineeti Chopra donned the black sari for a recent diwali bash. Of course, both of them slayed it in style and caught our attention but there is always one who tops the ranking list. So, let us take a close look at their black sari look and find out who looked better.

Bhumi Pednekar In A Black Sheer Sari

Bhumi Pednekar sported a black sheer sari, which came from the label, Silai by Pareesha. It was a plain sari, which was accentuated by a sequinned border. Styled by Pranita Shetty, she draped it in a nivi style. The Saand Ki Aankh actress teamed it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart plunging neckline matching backless blouse.

Bhumi upped her look with just a few silver-toned rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She left her mid-parted shoulder-length highlighted curly tresses loose. Bhumi Pednekar sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, eye shadow, and nude lip shade spruced up her look.

Parineeti Chopra In A Sequin Black Sari

Parineeti Chopra amazed us with her black sequin sari, which featured lace border. She teamed it with a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline matching backless blouse. Styled by Sanjana Batra, The Girl On The Train actress draped the beautiful designer net pallu of her sari in a nivi style. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic jhumkis.

Parineeti pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail. She sharply contoured her cheekbones and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, eye shadow, and dark pink matte lip shade elevated her look.

So, both divas stunned in their black sari looks but accroding to us, Parineeti Chopra looked better. What do you think about thier sari looks? Who according to you wore it better? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra