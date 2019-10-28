Huma Qureshi And Other Divas Make Us Want To Invest In Trendy Contemporary Lehengas

Huma Qureshi Huma Qureshi donned two outfits for the diwali bash. For the Bachchan (s), diwali party, Huma wore an all-white traditional ensemble that featured a glittering textured bodice and a flared skirt. She teamed it with an intricately-done drape that accentuated her look. She accessorised her look with shimmering danglers, a jewelled neckpiece, and a delicate bangle. Huma carried an embellished clutch with her. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. However, we liked her all-black Anamika Khanna's lehenga more. The attire featured a blouse with colourful patterns, which gave the attire a festive touch. She paired her blouse with a complementing skirt and patterned dupatta. Her stunning earrings came from Outhouse and chic ring was from One Nought One One. The makeup was dewy with smoky kohl and the streaked side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Diana Penty Diana Penty wore an all-blue lehenga for the diwali bash and we absolutely loved her attire. The actress wore an ensemble that was dipped in the shade of light blue and accentuated by myriad floral patterns. We loved the motifs on her ensemble as they lit up her attire. She teamed her ensemble with a net dupatta, which featured a beautiful border. The makeup was enhanced by bright pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses wrapped up her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez made a glittering entry with a sparkling Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga that featured a cropped bodice and flared skirt. Her lehenga was meticulously embellished and featured intricate patterns. The complementing dazzling dupatta went well with her outfit. Jacqueline accessorised her look with a statement choker and maangtikka, which came from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. The makeup was lit up by magenta pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The long wavy tresses completed her festive avatar.

Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar sported a dazzling black lehenga for the diwali bash. Her lehenga consisted of a sleeveless shimmering blouse and a textured geometrically-patterned skirt. We totally loved her skirt and she paired her attire with a sheer black dupatta. The Saand Ki Aankh actress carried an embellished white potli bag with her. The elaborate earrings upped her look and the makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon looked gorgeous in her pink lehenga that was beautifully done. Her attire consisted of a structured blouse that consisted of shimmering stripes and the skirt was accentuated by gold-toned floral motifs. The complementing dupatta went well with her attire. She notched up her look with a statement neckpiece and the makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and sharply contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

Saiyami Kher Saiyami Kher also wore a pink lehenga for the diwali bash but hers was towards the metallic side. The actress sported a lehenga by Manish Malhotra and it featured an intricately done blouse and voluminous skirt with silver embellishments on the border. She draped a pink dupatta with floral border with her attire. Saiyami highlighted her look with stunning pair of earrings. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Rhea Kapoor Rhea Kapoor went for a colour-blocked attire for the diwali bash. Her lehenga was ivory and purple-hued. The attire consisted of a white blouse with golden border and the skirt was enhanced by purple colour with dazzling golden motifs. She draped an ivory dupatta with her attire and the dupatta was highlighted by purple hue. The sparkling earrings spruced up her avatar and the makeup was dewy. The side-swept curly tresses completed her look.

Sania Mirza Sania Mirza wore a lehenga that consisted of a sleeveless blouse and flared skirt. Her attire was ivory-hued and accentuated by multi-hued quirky patterns. The intricate black border on her skirt enhanced her attire and gave it a level of contrast. The complementing light dupatta spruced up her look. The exquisite neckpiece and earrings were the perfect accessory pieces. The makeup was dewy and neat bun rounded out her festive look.

Sonakshi Sinha Sonakashi Sinha looked pretty in her simple midnight blue lehenga. Her attire was accentuated by sparkly details and consisted of a sleeveless blouse and flared gathered skirt. She paired her attire with a matching net dupatta. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and the long tresses went well with her attire. Sonakshi looked amazing and kept her jewellery game minimal.

Sophie Choudry Sophie Choudry wore a pink and blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Her lehenga consisted of a half-sleeved blouse and flared skirt. The attire was splashed in dark pink-hued patterns and contrasted by dark blue hue. She wore a matching dupatta with her attire and the statement studded neckpiece elevated her look. The makeup was dewy with pink lip shade and the streaked wavy tresses completed her look.