Diwali 2019: Here Are Our Reviews On Bollywood Divas Sari Looks, Check Who Stunned And Who Didn’t

Bipasha Basu In A Pink Silk Sari Remember Madhuri Dixit's vibrant purple silk sari by Raw Mango label, which she wore in one of the episodes of Dance Deewane? Bipasha Basu also wore the same silk sari from the same label but the hue was different. So, Bipasha Basu donned a pink silk sari, which was accentuated by intricate gold zari design and embellished golden border. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she teamed it with a plain half-sleeved matching blouse. She accessorised her look with an elaborate gold-toned ethnic necklace, a pair of matching jhumkis, bangles, and ring. Her jewellery came from Gehna Jewellers, The Diamond Factory, and Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Bipasha pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with a beautiful mogra. Filled brows, pink bindi, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade upped her look.

Ileana D’Cruz In A Shimmering White Concept Sari Ileana D'Cruz attended Bachchan's Diwali bash in a sequinned white hued pre-draped concept sari. She paired it with a half loose-sleeved plunging neckline contrasting red blouse, which was accentuated by intricate prints. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of red tassels ethnic earrings. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark red lip shade rounded out her look. Ileana left her mid-aprted sleek tresses loose and she also carried a golden sling bag. Ileana D'Cruz looked okay but nothing too awesome.

Kajol Devgan In A Dramatic Yellow Sari And Fancy Blouse So, Kajol Devgan graced the Bachchan's Diwali bash in a yellow sari, which was accentuated by intricate stripes. Her sari also featured a short front tail, which added a dramatic touch to her attire. She draped the pallu of her sari with wide pleats. The actress teamed it with a cut-sleeved hand-painted fancy blouse. Kajol completed her look with golden sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, kada, and exquisite choker necklace, which had green pearl detailing. The silver long bindi upped her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kajol pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun. Kajol looked sophisticated and beautiful.

Karisma Kapoor In A Blood Red Sari And Striped Blouse Karisma Kapoor celebrated Diwali in a plain blood red sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which was accentuated by intricately-embroidered golden border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she paired it with a half-sleeved high-neck maroon backless blouse. Her blouse was enhanced by designer golden stripes. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic jhumkis and matching bangles by Sabyasachi Jewellery. She pulled back her side-parted braided tresses into a neat bun. Sharp contouring marked by a tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Karisma Kapoor looked elegant.

Kriti Sanon In A Glittering Golden Sari Kriti Sanon looked dazzling a glittering golden Manish Malhotra sari, which was intricately embellished. She draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her sari in a nivi style. Kriti teamed it with a cut-sleeved plain golden blouse. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned ethnic earrings and a silver-toned ring. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo. Kriti Sanon upped her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, blush, and lip shade. The actress looked stunning in her golden sari.

Madhuri Dixit Nene In A Silver-Golden Shimmering Sari As always Madhuri Dixit Nene looked extremely beautiful in a silver-golden shimmering sari. She draped the floor-sweeping pallu of her sari in a nivi style and paired with a strappy sequinned golden blouse. She accessorised her look with an exquisite bangle and ring. The diva left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose. Madhuri Dixit spruced up her look with slight contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark lip shade. Madhui Dixit Nene was a vision in her shimmering sari.

Parineeti Chopra In A Sequin Black Sari Parineeti Chopra stunned us with a beautiful sequin black sari, which was accentuated by laced border. She teamed it with a cut-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline matching backless blouse. The actress draped her sari in a nivi style and looked extremely ravishing. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic jhumkis. Parineeti pulled back her wavy tresses into a low ponytail. Soft contouring marked by kohled eyes, heavy mascara, and pink lip shade went well with her look. We really liked Parinetti Chopra's sari look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Yellow Floral Sari Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas. She wore a pretty yellow Sabyasachi sari, which was accentuated by vibrant red, green, and yellow flowers. The green-hued border gave a finishing touch to her yellow sari. She teamed it with a strappy golden blouse. The globalstar accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned heavy ethnic earrings, while the statement watch upped her look. She pulled back her tresses into a short ponytail. Filled brows, eye shadow, and lip shade rounded out her look.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Purple Silk Sari Shraddha Kapoor gave us an ultimate festive moment with her traditional silk sari. She opted for a purple silk sari, which was accentuated by white-hued floral motifs and golden zari border while the green piping gave a finishing touch to her sari. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style, which was enhanced by elaborate bird patterns and golden zari detailing. The actress paired it with a three-fourth-sleeved plain green blouse. She upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned heavy jhumkis, choker neckpiece, and bangles. Shraddha pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with a pretty mogra. Slight contouring, a tiny black bindi, smokey eyes, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Shraddha Kapoor looked elegant in her sari.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In An All-White Concept Sari Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was snapped in an all-white concept sari. Her concept ensemble consisted of a plain white sari sari, which featured multi-hued embellished sharara on the hem while the pallu of her sari was accentuated by silver border. She teamed it with a shimmering silver blouse and added an interesting layer to her sari with a floor-length printed shrug. She completed her look with golden juttis. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned heavy choker and plunging necklace, which looked too elaborate. She further opted for a kada, maang tikka, and a jewelled hair accessory. She sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes and red lip shade rounded out her look. We didn't like Sonam Kapoor's traditional look at all. Her sari had a stylish quotient and looked different from others but her makeup and jewellery couldn't do much to enhance her look. Sonam's look was a tad bit exaggerated because of jewelleries, which could have been a little more minimal. Also, her makeup too disappointed us as it was highly contoured.

Taapse Pannu In A Black Sari With Golden Stripes Taapse Pannu donned a black sari, which was accentuated by golden stripes on the hem and on the pallu. She teamed it with a full-sleeved embroidered matching blouse. The actress upped her look with black nail lacquer and accessorised her look with a pair of delicate ethnic earrings. The actress curled her tresses and left it loose. Black bindi, kohled eyes, and light lip shade rounded out her look. Taapsee Pannu couldn't win us with her look. Again, though her sari suited her well but her makeup looked very dull and she couldn't catch the limelight.