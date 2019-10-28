Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Festive Photoshoot In Ethnics For Diwali Bash Is So Amazing Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it festival or casual gathering, the Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma have been giving us major couple goals. The two look adorable together each time they get clicked together and they absolutely steal the internet. Recently, on the ocassion of Diwali, the couple once again set the internet on fire with their photoshoot in ethnics.

While Virat Kohli sported an all-white ensemble, Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, looked extremely beautiful and traditional in a multi-hued lehenga. Both wore outfits by designer Sabyasachi. So, let us take a close look at their outfit and decode it.

So, for the Bachchan (s) Diwali celebration bash, Anushka Sharma donned a multi-hued ethnic lehenga and looked absolutely stunning. Her lehenga consisted of a half-sleeved plunging neckline black blouse, which was accentuated by multi-hued florals and embellished border. She teamed it with a voluminous long flared skirt. Her complementing skirt was splashed in multi-coloured stripes, which gave it a festive touch. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress draped a matching black dupatta, which was enhanced by silver dots. Anushka's jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with an elaborate stone-studded choker neckpiece. Her beautiful necklace even had subtle pearl detailing. She further upped her look with a pair of ethnic drop earrings and colourful bangles.

The Sultan actress upped her look with black nail lacquer. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Anushka Sharma slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, dark eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Anushka Sharma just took our heart away with her ravishing ethnic look.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli sported an all-white ensemble, which consited of a rolled-up sleeves classic-collar shirt and matching bottoms. He paired off his shirt with a half-sleeved round-collar waistcoat. His waistcoat was accentuated by golden buttons. With stubble beard, Virat Kohli rounded out his look and looked dapper.

So, what do you think about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's photoshoot in ethnics? Do let us know in the comment section.