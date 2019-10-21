Anushka Sharma Stuns Us With Her Androgynous Outfit And Impressive Ear Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma gave us more than just a fashion lesson with her party look at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards. She looked distinctive and wore something absolutely unique. Her outfit choice was totally worth it and the Sui Dhaaga actress beckoned us to go beyond our comfort zone. Not just her attire of the night, her jewellery piece was an ultimate statement piece too and became the talk of the town. So, let's decode her outfit and look.

The actress and producer wore an androgynous number by Gucci. Her gender-fluid outfit was classic and formal. Well, Anushka certainly elevated the fashion bar with her boss lady outfit and pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. So, dipped in a navy blue shade, her western formal jumpsuit was enhanced by white checkered patterns. She teamed it with a black tie and timeless collared white shirt. Now that was an unusual attire but we loved it.

Anushka Sharma upped her look with pointed heels boots by Louboutin, which went well with her attire. Now, apart from the ensemble, what also caught our attention was the ear jewellery that covered her ear. It was a gold earpiece and made Anushka look notches more impressive. Well, kudos to her stylist, Allia Al Rufai for this avatar. The makeup consisting of light pink lip shade, subtly contoured cheekbones, and nudish-pink eye shadow balanced her look. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, how did you find Anushka Sharma's attire and avatar of the night?