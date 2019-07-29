Just In
Anushka Sharma’s Soft Glam Look Is Perfect For Attending A Monsoon Wedding
Monsoon weddings are magical, aren't they? As wedding guests, we somehow become a part of that magic. The season of rain is the season of choice for many to tie the knot. While the bride blossoms in soothing pastel-coloured attires and make-up during this season, it becomes a little tricky for the wedding guests to choose a make-up that is both season and occasion appropriate. Well, who better than the B-town divas for some much-needed inspiration at times like these!
The vibrant Anushka Sharma, who recently attended the NBT Utsav event, gave us a perfect monsoon wedding guest look. Draped in a pastel-green Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, Anushka Sharma gave us some major beauty goals. While she always keeps her make-up soft and neutral, this make-up look of hers was soft and glam enough for you to wear as a wedding guest.
She wore a subtle golden eye look with mocha brown lips that she paired up with a messy bun. Whether you opt for a saree like her or any other ethnic piece, this look gives you a lot of room to play with the colours and patterns of your attire. So, what's keeping you? Let's have a look at how you can recreate this look.
How To Recreate The Soft Glam Make-up Look
What you need
- Oil-control primer
- Matte foundation
- Concealer
- Blush
- Black eyeliner
- Eyebrow pencil
- Bronzer
- Contour
- Nude brown matte eyeshadow
- Golden metallic eyeshadow
- Mocha brown lipstick
- Setting powder
- Setting spray
- Beauty blender
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Blush brush
- Contour brushes, small and medium-sized
- Bronzer brush
Steps to recreate the look
- To cover up your pores and prevent excess oil secretion, start with priming the skin. Using dabbing motions, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.
- Next, apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.
- Now to highlight your under-eye area and hide the dark circles, if any, apply concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender that you used earlier.
- The concealer tends to crease. To prevent that, dust some setting powder over the concealer immediately after you're done applying it.
- Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and bronze up your forehead lightly.
- Now, take some contour on the contour brush and contour your cheekbones and jawline. Here is how to perfectly contour your face.
- Next, apply the blush on your cheekbones. Remember to smile a little while applying the blush. The bulged out part of the cheeks is where you should apply the blush.
- Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows. Fill in your eyebrows in the direction of the eyebrow hair growth.
- Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids. This acts as an eyeshadow base and intensifies the eyeshadow colour.
- Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lids. Use the brush to blend the edges well. Take your time while blending.
- Spray some setting spray on the flat eyeshadow brush, dip it in the golden eyeshadow and pack it on your eyelids.
- To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
- Spritz some setting spray on your face to make the make-up last the whole day.
How To Recreate The Messy Bun
What you need
- Paddle brush
- Hair tie
- Bobby pins
- U-pins
- Hair spray
Steps to recreate the bun
- Make an inch-long middle parting at the front of your hair.
- Gather all of your hair and tie it up in a low ponytail at the back.
- Use the paddle brush to pull on the hair at the front to create a messy look.
- To create a bun, twist your ponytail and wrap it around the base of your ponytail.
- Secure it using some bobby pins and u-pins.
- Spray some hair spray on your hair to set it in place.