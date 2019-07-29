Anushka Sharma’s Soft Glam Look Is Perfect For Attending A Monsoon Wedding Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Monsoon weddings are magical, aren't they? As wedding guests, we somehow become a part of that magic. The season of rain is the season of choice for many to tie the knot. While the bride blossoms in soothing pastel-coloured attires and make-up during this season, it becomes a little tricky for the wedding guests to choose a make-up that is both season and occasion appropriate. Well, who better than the B-town divas for some much-needed inspiration at times like these!

The vibrant Anushka Sharma, who recently attended the NBT Utsav event, gave us a perfect monsoon wedding guest look. Draped in a pastel-green Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, Anushka Sharma gave us some major beauty goals. While she always keeps her make-up soft and neutral, this make-up look of hers was soft and glam enough for you to wear as a wedding guest.

She wore a subtle golden eye look with mocha brown lips that she paired up with a messy bun. Whether you opt for a saree like her or any other ethnic piece, this look gives you a lot of room to play with the colours and patterns of your attire. So, what's keeping you? Let's have a look at how you can recreate this look.

How To Recreate The Soft Glam Make-up Look

What you need

Oil-control primer

Matte foundation

Concealer

Blush

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Bronzer

Contour

Nude brown matte eyeshadow

Golden metallic eyeshadow

Mocha brown lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Contour brushes, small and medium-sized

Bronzer brush

Steps to recreate the look

To cover up your pores and prevent excess oil secretion, start with priming the skin. Using dabbing motions, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face.

Next, apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Now to highlight your under-eye area and hide the dark circles, if any, apply concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender that you used earlier.

The concealer tends to crease. To prevent that, dust some setting powder over the concealer immediately after you're done applying it.

Dip the bronzer brush in the bronzer, tap off the excess and bronze up your forehead lightly.

Now, take some contour on the contour brush and contour your cheekbones and jawline. Here is how to perfectly contour your face.

Next, apply the blush on your cheekbones. Remember to smile a little while applying the blush. The bulged out part of the cheeks is where you should apply the blush.

Use the eyebrow pencil to fill in your brows. Fill in your eyebrows in the direction of the eyebrow hair growth.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids. This acts as an eyeshadow base and intensifies the eyeshadow colour.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lids. Use the brush to blend the edges well. Take your time while blending.

Spray some setting spray on the flat eyeshadow brush, dip it in the golden eyeshadow and pack it on your eyelids.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to make the make-up last the whole day.

How To Recreate The Messy Bun

What you need

Paddle brush

Hair tie

Bobby pins

U-pins

Hair spray

Steps to recreate the bun

Make an inch-long middle parting at the front of your hair.

Gather all of your hair and tie it up in a low ponytail at the back.

Use the paddle brush to pull on the hair at the front to create a messy look.

To create a bun, twist your ponytail and wrap it around the base of your ponytail.

Secure it using some bobby pins and u-pins.

Spray some hair spray on your hair to set it in place.