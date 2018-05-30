Beginner's Guide On How to Contour The Face Perfectly

If you love to look your best always, you surely wouldn't want to step out of your house without makeup, especially if the event that you are about to attend is of high priority to you.

If you are a fan of makeup, you surely would know and understand the need and importance of contouring your face, in the right way. This is definitely not an easy task and contouring, in the right way, needs a lot of practice before you master the skill.

Contouring for beginners could appear as a challenge; however, knowing the basics and understanding the general tips can help you contour your face just as perfectly as any professional makeup artist would do.

What Is Contouring?

If you are new to using makeup, you might not understand what contouring has to do when looking flawless could be achieved by just using a good foundation or Compaq. Well, to look perfect and to make your face appear natural even post makeup, you will need to incorporate the act of contouring into your makeup task activities.

In the past decade, contouring was a technique that was just used by models, theatre artists or plain glamour girls, but in today's time, it is a part of many people's routine makeup regime. Contouring does not take long - on an average; say barely three minutes (could be more if you are new to this technique).

Contouring, in general, is considered an art that is capable of enhancing your facial features and the overall face structure through makeup. This technique also gives particular shapes to specific regions on your face.

Understanding The Technique Of Contouring

To create a subtle facial definition through contouring, it requires you to understand some of the basic steps, which are as follows:

• Creating the base

Preparing your skin is the first step towards defining your face and achieving those chiselled cheekbones. Apply the foundation and concealer, just as you would do on any regular day. Follow this with the application of a translucent powder. Preferably use a brush to apply the powder. Ensure that you do it using moderate amounts of the powder. A light layer of it is enough. This step helps your contour process go on smoothly.

• Using the right product and brushes

The option available to you is to choose between the use of creams or powder products. If you wish for a matte finished look, go for the powder-based product. If you wish to have a dewy look, choose the cream-based product. For beginners, it is advisable that you use a cream-based product, as this is not much difficult to build and it blends onto the facial skin. For perfect precision results, use small, fluffy brushes. Use separate brushes for contouring and highlighting.

• Mapping your face

The main spots on your face that require contouring are the area under your jawline, the sides of your nose and temples and the hollows of the cheekbones. The tip towards right contouring is applying the product with the facial bone structure as your starting guide. Build the pigment accordingly.

• Building the right way

The best applied contour is when it looks completely natural and not made up. Going wrong with contouring can spoil your look in a drastic way by giving you a plastic and artificial appearance. Use a foundation sponge to blend the product well, ensure that there are no lines on your face. For a flush of colour, you can apply a pinkish blush on the apples of your cheeks.

• Use a highlighter

The light would naturally hit the cheekbones, bridge of your nose, brow bones, the center of your chin and at the top of your cupid's bow. These are the areas where you require highlighting. This would result in enhancing the contouring process.

Each facial shape requires contouring in a slightly different manner. Read on to understand the contouring steps for different face shapes.

• Heart-Shaped Face

Apply a light foundation as the preparatory step to form a base. Using a cream highlighter, highlight the bridge of the nose, the jaw, under-eye area, top of the cheeks, center of the forehead and corners of the mouth. Now, use a brush and do the contouring down the hairline, such that it comes into the temple and narrows down the forehead. Follow your natural bone structure for cheek contouring. For blending, use small strokes beginning from the forehead and then to the other areas. Slightly push down the product when blending. Finally, to set it, use a translucent powder. Use a brush to apply the powder. Press gently and use a rolling motion.

• Round Face

Use a foundation to prep your skin. Highlight at the center of the forehead, then the bridge of the nose and finally the center of the chin. Create inverted, long triangles near the under-eye area. Use an undertone shade for your contour. Begin contouring downward from the ear. This will help you make your face look slimmer. Contour the temples with the creation of a C-shape. Nose can be made to appear slimmer by going over the sides of it with the contour shade. Blend by gently pressing and rolling the brush. Also, use a big contouring brush to perform the final blending. Finally, use a setting brush and pat it over your face.

• Square Face

Post the application of foundation, start with the highlighter at the center of your forehead and slowly move towards the center of your chin. Connect these two areas using a small line at the center of your nose. Highlight the under-eye area by creating two V-shapes. Highlight the outer corners of the mouth as well. Try to mimic natural shadows when choosing the contour shade.

To begin, drag the product along the jawline, then underneath the cheekbones and finally at the sides of the nose. Blend the highlighter first and then the contour. The trick is to blend the dark with the light. Finally, use a little bit of powder to set the product all in.

Now that you know the basics, try contouring your face perfectly using the mentioned steps as your guide. You are sure to not take long before you master the art of contouring perfectly.