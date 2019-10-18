Karwa Chauth 2019: These Bollywood Divas Inspired Us With Their Ethnic Outfits

Raveena Tandon In A Red Silk Suit So, for the special festive occasion, Raveena Tandon opted for a red silk suit by Anita Dongre, which consisted of a long anarkali, bottoms, and dupatta. Her beautiful three-fourth-sleeved round keyhole neckline anarkali was heavily embellished with intricate silver floral motifs. Styled by Surina Kakkar, she paired it with matching churidars. Her red dupatta was accentuated by golden border, tiny white dots, and pom-poms. The Maatr actress completed her look with a pair of golden juttis, which went well with her attire. Raveena accessorised her look with golden-toned kadas, bracelet, ring, and a pair of ethnic jhumkis from Anita Dongre Pinkcity. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with mogra. The tiny black bindi upped her look. Raveena Tandon spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and glossy red lip shade.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Pink Silk Sari Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas in a beautiful plain pink silk sari. Her sari was accentuated by embellished golden border. The Sky Is Pink actress completed her look with a half-sleeved heavily embellished pink and golden blouse. Priyanka upped her look with matching bangles and kadas. She also flaunted her ring and mangalsutra. Priyanka Chopra left her side-parted shoulder-length sleek tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by kohled eyes, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Anushka Sharma In A Red Sari Anushka Sharma donned a beautiful red sari, which was accentuated by white and green floral patterns. The border of her Sabyasachi sari was heavily embellished and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. The PK actress accessorised her look with a pair of golden-toned heavy chandelier earrings and ring. The mangalsutra, ring, vermillion, and red-silver bangles upped her look. She upped her look with black lacquer. Anushka pulled back her mid-parted sindoor-clad tresses into a low bun and adorned it with a red-coloured flowers. The tiny bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, contoured cheekbones, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. Anushka Sharma was all smiles as she posed with husband Virat Kohli.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra In A Pink Sari Shilpa Shetty Kundra broke the fast with husband Raj Kundra in a beautiful pink sari by Pallavi Jaipur, which was accentuated by ruffles at the hemline and intricately-embellished silver border. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she teamed it up with a half-sleeved matching blouse and layered it with a cut-sleeved plunging neckline dark red-hued jacket, which added a modern twist to her attire. The Nikamma actress accessorised her look with bangles, golden-toned kada, rings, and a pair of earrings. The red vermillion upped her look and pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Sonali Bendre In A Red Sari And Chic Blouse Sonali Bendre donned an elegant plain red sari, which was enhanced by golden border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The interesting part about her attire was her chic blouse. The sleeves of her blouse was loose, so it looked like she teamed her sari with a poncho top. The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress accessorised her look with golden-toned and red bangles, kadas, earrings and mangalsutra. The tiny dark red bindi upped her look. Sonali Bendre spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Yellow Sari Where most of the celebrities opted for a red or pink saris for the special occasion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's choice was absoutely different. She picked a beautiful bright yellow sari and looked gorgeous. Her stunning sari was accentuated by multi-hued floral prints and embellished black border. The Devdas actress teamed it with a matching blouse and draped the pallu in a nivi style. She accessorised her look with bangles, kadas, ring, and a pair of drop earrings while red vermillion and mangalsutra upped her look. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lips shade rounded out her look for the day.