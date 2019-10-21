Just In
From Dutee Chand To Alia Bhatt, Here Are Amazing Stylish Vogue Photoshoots Of The Leading Celebs
Vogue India recently hosted the Vogue Women of the Year Awards and the leading fashion magazine did impressive cover shoot of the winners. The photoshoots of the celebrities were glamorous, bold, and also vibrant. So, from Dutee Chand to Alia Bhatt, we have decoded the cover looks for you for some fashion and style inspiration.
View this post on Instagram
Accidental crusader and national icon #DuteeChand is our November 2019 cover star. Photographed by: Ashish Shah (@ashishnshah). Styled by: Daniel Franklin (@dhfranklin). Hair and makeup: Maniasha (@bymaniasha). Production: Imran Khatri (@ikp.insta). Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani). Props: Manisha Mulani
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Dutee Chand
Athlete Dutee Chand was styled by Daniel Franklin for the cover shoot and she looked amazing in her outfit. The sprinter's ensemble for the shoot was from H&M and Suket Dhir. We absolutely loved her jacket seemed inspired by history and autumn season. She paired it with pyjamas. Her attire featured metallic accents and muted hues. The makeup was highlighted by minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl.
View this post on Instagram
Consummate performer, style icon and doting husband--meet #RanveerSingh our #November 2019 cover star. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Darshan Yewalekar (@darshanyewalekar) Makeup: Mahadev Naik. Set design and props: Bindiya Chhabria (@bindiya01) Production: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani)
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh looked awesome and intense. The dapper actor was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and he wore a Michael Kors jacket for the cover. It was a textured jacket and so much in sync with Ranveer's personal style sensibility. The Gully Boy actor's look was also upped with edgy chains, which were from Outhouse and Valliyan. The tousled hair completed his look.
View this post on Instagram
The woman behind a billion-dollar beauty empire happens to be our #WOTY2019 Influencer of the Year. Catch #HudaKattan in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Mazen Abusrour (@mazenabusrour). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Sandra Mendes. Makeup: Huda Kattan (@huda). Production: Michelle Hey (@meraki.social); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani). Location courtesy and special thanks: Anantara, The Palm Dubai Resort (@anantaradubai)
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Huda Kattan
Makeup artist, beauty blogger, and entrepreneur, Huda Kattan's shoot left us speechless. Posed in a swimming pool, she flaunted her golden swimsuit that was teamed with a sheer dotted layer and a sleek black belt. She was also styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and her makeup was dominated by pink lip shade and nude-golden eye shadow.
View this post on Instagram
Enigmatic in appeal, entrepreneurial by nature and popular by public vote, #KatrinaKaif is our November 2019 cover star. Photographed by Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Manicure: Tip & Toe Nail Salon (@tipandtoenail), Mumbai. Set design and props: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01). Production: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani)
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Katrina Kaif
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina Kaif's look was wet and dramatic. Posed to perfection against an electric blue backdrop, Katrina wore a red jacket by Reebok and accessorised her look with chandelier earrings. The makeup was absolutely dewy with contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The wet middle-parted messy tresses elevated her look.
View this post on Instagram
From Youtube sensation to late-night TV host, our #November 2019 coverstar #LillySingh is putting India on the global map. Photographed by: Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Cameron Rains (@cameron.rains). Makeup: Nick Barose (@nickbarose). Manicure: Kana Kishita. Production: Alexey Galetskiy (@agpnyc); Ryan Fahey/AGPNYC; Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani) Accommodation partner: The Plaza, NYC (@theplazahotel)
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Lilly Singh
Youtube sensation and late night TV host, Lilly Singh gave a sporty fashion goal with her attire that consisted of a golden metallic hoodie and black top. Her ensemble was from Calvin Klein and Agent Provocateur. She notched up her look with chic jewellery and signature nose ring. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade. The loose wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
View this post on Instagram
What does an actor dress like? #AnushkaSharma is writing her own rules. Meet the #WOTY2019 Style Icon of the Year on our November 2019 cover. Photographed by Tarun Vishwa.Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Subhash Vagal (Subbu). Production: Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta) ; Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani) Props: Manisha Mulani
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma was also styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and she wore a pink-hued outfit by Halpern. The actress elevated her look with eye-catching jewellery and gave us a lot of accessory goals. Her jewellery was from Olio and Misho. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The messy hairdo rounded out her avatar.
View this post on Instagram
At 26, #AliaBhatt’s achievements are exemplary. Meet the star in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Sumer Verma (@luminousdeep). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini). Production: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani) Location courtesy and special thanks: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu (@jwmarriottjuhu)
A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt had an underwater shoot, which we so loved. So, the Gully Boy star wore a green swimsuit outfit with ruffled drape and looked amazing. Her ensemble was by Gaurav Gupta and she was styled by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania. This was also one of the most daring photoshoots of Alia Bhatt's so far.
So, whose photoshoot look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.