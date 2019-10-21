From Dutee Chand To Alia Bhatt, Here Are Amazing Stylish Vogue Photoshoots Of The Leading Celebs Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vogue India recently hosted the Vogue Women of the Year Awards and the leading fashion magazine did impressive cover shoot of the winners. The photoshoots of the celebrities were glamorous, bold, and also vibrant. So, from Dutee Chand to Alia Bhatt, we have decoded the cover looks for you for some fashion and style inspiration.

Dutee Chand

Athlete Dutee Chand was styled by Daniel Franklin for the cover shoot and she looked amazing in her outfit. The sprinter's ensemble for the shoot was from H&M and Suket Dhir. We absolutely loved her jacket seemed inspired by history and autumn season. She paired it with pyjamas. Her attire featured metallic accents and muted hues. The makeup was highlighted by minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looked awesome and intense. The dapper actor was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and he wore a Michael Kors jacket for the cover. It was a textured jacket and so much in sync with Ranveer's personal style sensibility. The Gully Boy actor's look was also upped with edgy chains, which were from Outhouse and Valliyan. The tousled hair completed his look.

Huda Kattan

Makeup artist, beauty blogger, and entrepreneur, Huda Kattan's shoot left us speechless. Posed in a swimming pool, she flaunted her golden swimsuit that was teamed with a sheer dotted layer and a sleek black belt. She was also styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and her makeup was dominated by pink lip shade and nude-golden eye shadow.

Katrina Kaif

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina Kaif's look was wet and dramatic. Posed to perfection against an electric blue backdrop, Katrina wore a red jacket by Reebok and accessorised her look with chandelier earrings. The makeup was absolutely dewy with contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The wet middle-parted messy tresses elevated her look.

Lilly Singh

Youtube sensation and late night TV host, Lilly Singh gave a sporty fashion goal with her attire that consisted of a golden metallic hoodie and black top. Her ensemble was from Calvin Klein and Agent Provocateur. She notched up her look with chic jewellery and signature nose ring. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade. The loose wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was also styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and she wore a pink-hued outfit by Halpern. The actress elevated her look with eye-catching jewellery and gave us a lot of accessory goals. Her jewellery was from Olio and Misho. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and light eye makeup. The messy hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt had an underwater shoot, which we so loved. So, the Gully Boy star wore a green swimsuit outfit with ruffled drape and looked amazing. Her ensemble was by Gaurav Gupta and she was styled by none other than Anaita Shroff Adajania. This was also one of the most daring photoshoots of Alia Bhatt's so far.

So, whose photoshoot look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.