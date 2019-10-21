Katrina Kaif And Other Leading Celebs Make A Red Splash At The Vogue Women Of The Year Awards Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Red was the colour of the night at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards. A number of leading celebs including Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Warina Hussain wore red-hued outfits. So, let's find out what kind of red outfits these celebs wore at the glittering party of the year.

Katrina Kaif

Bharat actress Katrina Kaif won the title of Risk Taker of the Year and she wore a red flowy dress by Ashi Studio. Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous in her red sleeveless dress that featured a textured bodice with a bow at the back. The skirt was asymmetrical and voluminous with a long train. She paired her dress with shimmering silver sandals and accessorised her look with ruby jewellery. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a red edgy outfit by Basil Soda but it didn't quite suit her. The dress was asymmetrical with a flowy bodice and pleated accents. The bodice of her attire also featured piping and it was quite a bold number, which Janvhi paired with statement Sophia Webster heels. We might not have liked her attire much but she gave us heels goals for sure. Janhvi accessorised her look with chic rings from Kohinoor Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's outfit of the night was a formal one but he gave it distinctive touch. The actor wore an all-red number by Gucci and his attire consisted of a formal overlapping jacket and trousers, which he teamed with a green tie. He completed his look with a red beret and unique shades. The Gully Boy actor also upped his look with cross-shaped earrings and carried a walking stick with him as a prop. His patterned loafers also went well with his classy look.

Warina Hussain

Warina Hussain also looked stunning in her red dress that was by Shantanu & Nikhil. Her dress featured a corset bodice and was knotted at the front. Her attire featured a sharp front slit, which gave her dress a bold effect. Warina paired her ensemble with white sandals and kept her jewellery game minimal and on-point. Her makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look of the night.

So, whose red ensemble did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.