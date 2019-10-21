Just In
- 20 min ago Defence Ministry Opens Doors For Girls' Admission In Sainik Schools From 2021 Academic Session
-
- 37 min ago Indian Vegetarian Diet Plan For PCOS Women
- 53 min ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Proves With Her Classic Ivory Sari That Elegance Is Effortless
- 1 hr ago Manushi Chhillar In An Exotic Brown Make-up Look Is Sure To Woo You
Don't Miss
- Movies KGF Queen Srinidhi Shetty Turns A Year Older! B'day Wishes Pour In From Fans & Well-Wishers
- News CAT 2019 Admit Card date, time confirmed: Website to download
- Finance How To Submit Life Certificate For Pension Continuation For Your Parent Anywhere?
- Technology Vodafone's New Affordable Plan Can Save You From Barred Incoming Calls
- Sports French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth look to turn around poor run
- Automobiles Nissan Diwali Discount Offers: Festive Benefits Available On Select Models
- Travel 8 Amazing and Affordable Winter Vacation Destinations In India
- Education 5 Things Students Should Know About MHRD Internship Scheme
Katrina Kaif And Other Leading Celebs Make A Red Splash At The Vogue Women Of The Year Awards
Red was the colour of the night at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards. A number of leading celebs including Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Warina Hussain wore red-hued outfits. So, let's find out what kind of red outfits these celebs wore at the glittering party of the year.
Katrina Kaif
Bharat actress Katrina Kaif won the title of Risk Taker of the Year and she wore a red flowy dress by Ashi Studio. Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous in her red sleeveless dress that featured a textured bodice with a bow at the back. The skirt was asymmetrical and voluminous with a long train. She paired her dress with shimmering silver sandals and accessorised her look with ruby jewellery. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her look.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor wore a red edgy outfit by Basil Soda but it didn't quite suit her. The dress was asymmetrical with a flowy bodice and pleated accents. The bodice of her attire also featured piping and it was quite a bold number, which Janvhi paired with statement Sophia Webster heels. We might not have liked her attire much but she gave us heels goals for sure. Janhvi accessorised her look with chic rings from Kohinoor Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh's outfit of the night was a formal one but he gave it distinctive touch. The actor wore an all-red number by Gucci and his attire consisted of a formal overlapping jacket and trousers, which he teamed with a green tie. He completed his look with a red beret and unique shades. The Gully Boy actor also upped his look with cross-shaped earrings and carried a walking stick with him as a prop. His patterned loafers also went well with his classy look.
Warina Hussain
Warina Hussain also looked stunning in her red dress that was by Shantanu & Nikhil. Her dress featured a corset bodice and was knotted at the front. Her attire featured a sharp front slit, which gave her dress a bold effect. Warina paired her ensemble with white sandals and kept her jewellery game minimal and on-point. Her makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look of the night.
So, whose red ensemble did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.