ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Katrina Kaif And Other Leading Celebs Make A Red Splash At The Vogue Women Of The Year Awards

    By
    |

    Red was the colour of the night at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards. A number of leading celebs including Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Warina Hussain wore red-hued outfits. So, let's find out what kind of red outfits these celebs wore at the glittering party of the year.

    Katrina Kaif

    Bharat actress Katrina Kaif won the title of Risk Taker of the Year and she wore a red flowy dress by Ashi Studio. Katrina looked absolutely gorgeous in her red sleeveless dress that featured a textured bodice with a bow at the back. The skirt was asymmetrical and voluminous with a long train. She paired her dress with shimmering silver sandals and accessorised her look with ruby jewellery. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her look.

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor wore a red edgy outfit by Basil Soda but it didn't quite suit her. The dress was asymmetrical with a flowy bodice and pleated accents. The bodice of her attire also featured piping and it was quite a bold number, which Janvhi paired with statement Sophia Webster heels. We might not have liked her attire much but she gave us heels goals for sure. Janhvi accessorised her look with chic rings from Kohinoor Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer Singh's outfit of the night was a formal one but he gave it distinctive touch. The actor wore an all-red number by Gucci and his attire consisted of a formal overlapping jacket and trousers, which he teamed with a green tie. He completed his look with a red beret and unique shades. The Gully Boy actor also upped his look with cross-shaped earrings and carried a walking stick with him as a prop. His patterned loafers also went well with his classy look.

    Warina Hussain

    Warina Hussain also looked stunning in her red dress that was by Shantanu & Nikhil. Her dress featured a corset bodice and was knotted at the front. Her attire featured a sharp front slit, which gave her dress a bold effect. Warina paired her ensemble with white sandals and kept her jewellery game minimal and on-point. Her makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and the side-parted tresses completed her look of the night.

    So, whose red ensemble did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More KATRINA KAIF News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue