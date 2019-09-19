IIFA Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh’s Latest Look Is What Only He Could Have Pulled Off Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ranveer Singh's brand of fashion is absolutely distinctive and unapologetic. The actor never fails to amaze us with his quirky avatars. The dapper actor is not the one to take a minimalist road. On the contrary, his fashion sensibility is absolutely maximalist. Now, for example, take his IIFA Awards 2019 look, the Padmaavat actor literally made our eyes pop out of the sockets. He wore a formal number but gave it a playful spin. The result was totally dramatic. So, let's decode his attire and look of the night.

So, Ranveer left us speechless with his Moschino suit, which we felt was a timeless number. It was from the brand's Pre Fall 19 collection and was accentuated by grey hue and textural tones. His attire was structured and consisted of a sharp blazer and matching graphic pants. The ensemble was also enhanced by graphic designs but the real winner was the red satin stole, which was beautifully draped. With this, Ranveer Singh not only looked a class apart but also gave us style cues.

Styled by Nitasha Gaurav, he upped his look with sturdy black boots, which went well with his attire. Well, those boots made for a statement piece and since winter is coming, you know what to invest in. However, it is hard to imagine Ranveer sans the eccentric elements. So, the actor surprised us with jewellery pieces, which notched up his look. He wore a gold chain and tiny hoop earrings to up his look. But you see, his ponytail reminded us of the childhood days but kudos to the actor for sporting it effortlessly. Do, you think his hairstyle will trend or is too hard to digest?

So, what do you think about Ranveer Singh's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.