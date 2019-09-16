ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fashion Kings, Ranveer Singh And Wiz Khalifa Have Jacket And Hoodie Goals For Us

    By
    |

    Be it a co-ord set or traditionals, putting on a stylish jacket can add a unique touch to your casual attire and that too without any extra effort. Well, if we talk about styling, who else can give us more jaw-dropping goals than Gully Boy actor, Ranveer Singh? Recently, the actor was spottted outside Dharma Productions office in a quirky purple jacket.

    On the other hand, American rapper-actor Wiz Khalifa got snapped at the Mumbai airport. He was seen in a cool white hoodie. So, let's take a close look at their attire, particularly their jackets, which gave us major fashion goals.

    Ranveer Singh's Purple Jacket

    So, the Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh turned heads with his intricately-textured long purple jacket, which also featured a hooded cap. He paired his groovy jacket with a casual black t-shirt and matching bottoms that gave his attire a colour-blocked effect. The actor completed his look with laced black boots, which also made for a great statement piece. Ranveer also carried a black duffle bag on his shoulder. The oversized black sunglasses and a black cap added to the quirky fashion quotient. With this ensemble, Ranveer Singh proved us again that he is the fashion king of Bollywood.

    Wiz Khalifa's White Hoodie

    Wiz Khalifa recently had a concert in Mumbai, which was graced by Madhuri Dixit Nene and Isha Ambani among others. However, we have decoded his airport outfit for you. So, at the airport, rapper Wiz Khalifa was seen in a cool white hoodie. His hoodie was accentuated by playful patterns. He teamed it with plain white loose pants. Wiz Khalifa completed his look with matching sport shoes. The rap star also carried a black backpack. He spruced up his look with a blue cap. Wiz Khalifa looked awesome as ever.

    We really liked how Ranveer Singh and Wiz Khalifa added a stylish touch to their casual outfits with just a jacket. Ranveer Singh's jacket was obviously quirky and eye-catching but Wiz Khalifa also proved that a casual hoodie too can catch attention.

    What are your thoughts on their jackets? Whose jacket did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More RANVEER SINGH News

    Read more about: ranveer singh gully boy
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue