Fashion Kings, Ranveer Singh And Wiz Khalifa Have Jacket And Hoodie Goals For Us Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it a co-ord set or traditionals, putting on a stylish jacket can add a unique touch to your casual attire and that too without any extra effort. Well, if we talk about styling, who else can give us more jaw-dropping goals than Gully Boy actor, Ranveer Singh? Recently, the actor was spottted outside Dharma Productions office in a quirky purple jacket.

On the other hand, American rapper-actor Wiz Khalifa got snapped at the Mumbai airport. He was seen in a cool white hoodie. So, let's take a close look at their attire, particularly their jackets, which gave us major fashion goals.

Ranveer Singh's Purple Jacket

So, the Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh turned heads with his intricately-textured long purple jacket, which also featured a hooded cap. He paired his groovy jacket with a casual black t-shirt and matching bottoms that gave his attire a colour-blocked effect. The actor completed his look with laced black boots, which also made for a great statement piece. Ranveer also carried a black duffle bag on his shoulder. The oversized black sunglasses and a black cap added to the quirky fashion quotient. With this ensemble, Ranveer Singh proved us again that he is the fashion king of Bollywood.

Wiz Khalifa's White Hoodie

Wiz Khalifa recently had a concert in Mumbai, which was graced by Madhuri Dixit Nene and Isha Ambani among others. However, we have decoded his airport outfit for you. So, at the airport, rapper Wiz Khalifa was seen in a cool white hoodie. His hoodie was accentuated by playful patterns. He teamed it with plain white loose pants. Wiz Khalifa completed his look with matching sport shoes. The rap star also carried a black backpack. He spruced up his look with a blue cap. Wiz Khalifa looked awesome as ever.

We really liked how Ranveer Singh and Wiz Khalifa added a stylish touch to their casual outfits with just a jacket. Ranveer Singh's jacket was obviously quirky and eye-catching but Wiz Khalifa also proved that a casual hoodie too can catch attention.

What are your thoughts on their jackets? Whose jacket did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.