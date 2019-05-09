Pulp Fiction Fans, Ranveer Singh Has A T-shirt Suggestion For You

ENGLISH

    Are you a fan of the masterpiece called, 'Pulp Fiction'? Well then Ranveer Singh's tee is what you would want to wear. The seasoned actor, who is well known for his individualistic and jaw-dropping fashion sense, totally had all our attention with his tee. Let's decode his look.

    Ranveer Singh Fashion

    However, this time, Ranveer turned up in a simple avatar. He just wore a tee and teamed it with distressed denims. This time, he gave us no vibrant hues, quirky prints, or fluid silhouette but allowed his T-shirt to do all the talking. Ranveer's tee featured the retro classic poster of Uma Thurman smoking a cigarette. Well, now we absolutely want to watch the movie again.

    Ranveer Singh Style

    He teamed his ensemble with grey-hued sports shoes and accessorised his look with those edgy grey shades. Ranveer also wore a cap and gave us the early 90s look that most of us would want to nail. So, what do you think about Ranveer Singh's tee and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 15:21 [IST]
