Just In
Don't Miss
- News JPSC recruitment 2019: Last few days left for Jpsc assistant professor jobs; how to apply online
- Automobiles Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Confirmed — May 13 Is The Day!
- Movies Rakhi Sawant Gets Trolled For Hugging Pakistani Flag & Saying She Loves Pakistan!
- Sports Europa League semi preview: Arsenal, Chelsea have their task cut out
- Technology Apple Watch Series 4 awarded for its brilliant display panel
- Finance How To Help You Child Be Money-Wise From Beginning?
- Education GSEB HSC Result: Steps To Access HSC Result 2019
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Pulp Fiction Fans, Ranveer Singh Has A T-shirt Suggestion For You
Are you a fan of the masterpiece called, 'Pulp Fiction'? Well then Ranveer Singh's tee is what you would want to wear. The seasoned actor, who is well known for his individualistic and jaw-dropping fashion sense, totally had all our attention with his tee. Let's decode his look.
However, this time, Ranveer turned up in a simple avatar. He just wore a tee and teamed it with distressed denims. This time, he gave us no vibrant hues, quirky prints, or fluid silhouette but allowed his T-shirt to do all the talking. Ranveer's tee featured the retro classic poster of Uma Thurman smoking a cigarette. Well, now we absolutely want to watch the movie again.
He teamed his ensemble with grey-hued sports shoes and accessorised his look with those edgy grey shades. Ranveer also wore a cap and gave us the early 90s look that most of us would want to nail. So, what do you think about Ranveer Singh's tee and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.