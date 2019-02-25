Ranveer Singh's Colourful Pyjamas Are What We Want To Wear For Our Next Jet-setting Outing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ranveer Singh's latest airport outfit was about a colourful splash. The actor totally exuded chilled out bohemian vibes with his ensemble. It seemed comfy and well, obviously eye-catching. Let's decode his latest airport outfit and look, which had all our attention.

So, Ranveer wore a white-hued tee that was accentuated by blue and pink psychedelic patterns. It was a vibrant tee and seemed utterly cool to us. He paired it with statement pyjamas and gave us pyjamas goals. The actor wore patchwork-designed pyjamas, which were dipped in a red shade and enhanced by myriad patterns.

He teamed his outfit with graphic black shoes, which added to the quirky effect. The dapper actor accessorised his look with a beady necklace and wore orange-hued shades to spruce up her look. The signature hat completed his look. So, how did you find Ranveer Singh's airport outfit of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.