ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ranveer Singh's Colourful Pyjamas Are What We Want To Wear For Our Next Jet-setting Outing

    By
    |
    Ranveer Singh Airport Look

    Ranveer Singh's latest airport outfit was about a colourful splash. The actor totally exuded chilled out bohemian vibes with his ensemble. It seemed comfy and well, obviously eye-catching. Let's decode his latest airport outfit and look, which had all our attention.

    Ranveer Singh Fashion

    So, Ranveer wore a white-hued tee that was accentuated by blue and pink psychedelic patterns. It was a vibrant tee and seemed utterly cool to us. He paired it with statement pyjamas and gave us pyjamas goals. The actor wore patchwork-designed pyjamas, which were dipped in a red shade and enhanced by myriad patterns.

    Ranveer Singh News

    He teamed his outfit with graphic black shoes, which added to the quirky effect. The dapper actor accessorised his look with a beady necklace and wore orange-hued shades to spruce up her look. The signature hat completed his look. So, how did you find Ranveer Singh's airport outfit of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue