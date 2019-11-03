Kareena Kapoor And Other Divas Prove That Denims Are Not Just A Weekend Basic But A Fashion Must Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Denims never goes out of fashion. In fact, it's a classic outfit that we can comfortably sport in events, parties, social gatherings, or even in offices. Denims not only looks classy and sophisticated but it can also make us look confident, when pulled off right. We have often seen Bollywood celebrities sporting denim-on-denim look in the most stylish ways and they have given us goals with their denim outfits. So, today, let us take a look at some of the best denim outfits sported by our favourite divas.

Rakul Preet Singh In A Denim Jumpsuit For the recent promotional round of Marjaavaan, Rakul Preet Singh donned a three-fourth-sleeved classic-collar ankle-length boyfriend denim jumpsuit from Appapop. Her jumpsuit featured golden buttons and two side flap pockets. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, her attire came with a knotted belt, which added structure to her attire. Rakul completed her look with a pair of pointed multi-hued heels by Zara. She accessorised her look with gold-toned plunging chain necklace from Zariin Jewelry. Rakul Preet Singh left her mid-parted blonde-highlighted layered wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Ananya Panday In Light-Hued Denim Co-ords Recently, Ananya Panday had a fun photoshoot in light-hued denim co-ords, which consisted of a half puff-sleeved round-collar ripped crop top. Her crop top was accentuated by intricate white embroidered designs. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed it with a matching mini skirt. Ananya's cool ensemble came from alice McCall and it suited her. She completed her look with a pair of dark-hued denim high heels. The actress accessorised her look with rings, which came from Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Genelia Deshmukh In Denim-on-Denim Look Genelia Deshmukh had a sassy photoshoot in a denim-on-denim attire, which consisted of a jacket and jeans. She donned a full-sleeved classic-collar boyfriend jacket over a plunging neckline plain white top. The actress teamed it with an ankle-length distressed jeans, which featured tassels on the hemline. She also kept her accessory game strong. Genelia opted for a silver-toned multi-layer necklace from Silver House. She further upped her look with a matching bracelet and ring. Genelia Deshmukh left her side-parted wavy tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look. Kriti Sanon In Denim-on-Denim Look For one of the promotional rounds of Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon opted for a denim-on-denim outfit by Judy Zhang. Her attire consisted of a full folded-sleeved classic-collar denim jacket, which she wore over a sweetheart neckline white tucked-in top. Her top was accentuated by flap detailing. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress paired it with high-rise loose boyfriend denim trousers, which also featured a black knotted belt. Kriti completed her look with a pair of white sports shoes. She upped her look with rings. The actress let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

All the Bollywood divas looked a class apart and proved that denim is not just a weekend basic but a fashion must. What do you think about their denim looks? Whose outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Genelia Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan