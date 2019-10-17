Diwali 2019: Gentlemen, Up Your Traditional Game With These Outfits From Bollywood Actors’ Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Diwali is just around the corner. From decorating the home with lights to making arrangements for fireworks, we know men have big responsibilities to take care of. But between all the tasks, have you decided what are you going to don on this important festival or are you still relying on your casual shirt and pant set? If yes, please don't. After all it's our special festival and we want you to look different and ethnic on that day.

So, to help you, we have come up with five traditional outfits straight from our Bollywood gentlemen's wardrobe, which is perfect for this Diwali. So, take a look at these traditional outfits, and give your look a change for the day.

Karan Johar’s Stone Coloured Kurta-Dupatta Set For Ganpati Puja, Karan Johar opted for a full-sleeved long dupion silk shirt kurta, which was accentuated by intricate blue and red ikat garden prints. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, he teamed it with matching churidar bottoms. Karan Johar's ensemble came from Payal Singhal and it also consisted of a georgette dupatta, which featured tassels. The director-producer completed his ensemble with a pair of sequinned grey hued juttis. This unique traditional outfit of Karan Johar's will definitely make you stand out in the crowd. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Layered Grey Kurta On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ayushmann Khurrana wore a rolled-up sleeves mandarin collar grey-hued long kurta by Amaare, which was accentuated by sleek stripes and stylish multi-layers. Styled by Isha Bhansali, he paired it with loose white bottoms. The Dream Girl actor completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes by Adidas. Ayushmann upped his look with a silver-toned wrist watch. Ayushmann's layered kurta seems to be sophisticatedly stylish and it is perfect Diwali 2019. Kartik Aaryan’s Rouge Pink Indo-Western Set Kartik Aaryan's rouge pink Indo-western set from Manyavar is the ideal outfit for this Diwali. His ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved mandarin-collar rouge pink angrakha, which was accentuated by intricate golden embellished prints and pebble size buttons. His angrakha also featured a pocket square. The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor teamed it with a pair of fawn-coloured dhoti pants. He completed his look with a pair of white juttis, which went well with his attire. We really loved Kartik's Indo-western set. Varun Dhawan’s Ivory Indo-Western Set A white or an ivory colour is always the best choice for any festive occasion. For one of the promotional rounds of Kalank, Varun Dhawan donned an ivory-coloured fusion set and looked dapper. His ensemble consisted of a chinese collar full-sleeeved long coat type kurta, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery from the same thread. His kurta featured a few golden embellished buttons and a front-slit. The Coolie No. 1 actor paired it with matching bottoms and completed his look with a pair of black boots. Varun Dhawan's ensemble is perfect for all those who want to play with white colour and look dapper at the same time. Shahid Kapoor’s Printed Sherwani At Isha Ambani's wedding, Shahid Kapoor graced the event in a full-sleeved mandarin-collar chocolate brown buttoned sherwani, which was elaborate and notched up by black patterns. His sherwani also featured a front and side slit as well. Styled by Anisha Jain, Shahid's ensemble came from Siddartha Tytler and he paired it with plain black bottoms. The Kabir Singh actor completed his look with a pair of black formal shoes. Shahid Kapoor's printed sherwani looked classy and it is perfect for this Diwali. So, whose traditional outfit did you like the most and which one would you pick for yourself for this Diwali? Let us know your choices in the comment section.

Pic credits : Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana- Isha Bhansali, Kartik Aaryan- Manyavar Mohey, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor