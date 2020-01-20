ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    In The World Of Blings And Excess, Here's Why Sara Ali Khan's White Suit Matters

    By
    |

     

    Unlike her contemporaries and seniors, Sara Ali Khan didn't flaunt a blingy outfit but on the contrary, wore a humble outfit. What she flaunted was her own distinctive fashion sensibility and something that made her look a class apart. With her simple white traditional suit at the glittering event, Umang 2020, Sara taught us that you don't always have to sport elaborate outfits at award functions. She further beckoned us to give comfort a priority and stay rooted when it comes to fashion.

    Did Sara Ali Khancreate a style, a trend with her white suit? Yes, she did. Ever since, her entry in Bollywood, we have been noticing Sara regularly wearing white suits. Be it at airports, events, movie screenings, and now even red carpet events, the actress has taken the road-less-travelled with her pristine white ethnic suits. She has made white suits very fashionable and shown us that there is a level of individuality to her style - her fashion is not always dictated by what are the trends and designer outfits.

     

    So, this time, she wore a churidaar suit. Her attire consisted of a long kurta that was full-sleeved and featured a slit neckline. It was an intricately-done long kurta and she paired it with churidaars. The actress also draped a subtly-done dupatta with her attire. She teamed her white suit ensemble with matching embellished juttis. Sara Ali Khan accessorised her look with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The long middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Well, we are impressed with Sara Ali Khan's choice as in the world of blings and excess, she made space for classics and simplicity. Does her white suit matter? Yes it does. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan'schuridaar suit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More SARA ALI KHANNews  

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue