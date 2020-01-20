In The World Of Blings And Excess, Here's Why Sara Ali Khan's White Suit Matters Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Unlike her contemporaries and seniors, Sara Ali Khan didn't flaunt a blingy outfit but on the contrary, wore a humble outfit. What she flaunted was her own distinctive fashion sensibility and something that made her look a class apart. With her simple white traditional suit at the glittering event, Umang 2020, Sara taught us that you don't always have to sport elaborate outfits at award functions. She further beckoned us to give comfort a priority and stay rooted when it comes to fashion.

Did Sara Ali Khancreate a style, a trend with her white suit? Yes, she did. Ever since, her entry in Bollywood, we have been noticing Sara regularly wearing white suits. Be it at airports, events, movie screenings, and now even red carpet events, the actress has taken the road-less-travelled with her pristine white ethnic suits. She has made white suits very fashionable and shown us that there is a level of individuality to her style - her fashion is not always dictated by what are the trends and designer outfits.

So, this time, she wore a churidaar suit. Her attire consisted of a long kurta that was full-sleeved and featured a slit neckline. It was an intricately-done long kurta and she paired it with churidaars. The actress also draped a subtly-done dupatta with her attire. She teamed her white suit ensemble with matching embellished juttis. Sara Ali Khan accessorised her look with statement earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The long middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Well, we are impressed with Sara Ali Khan's choice as in the world of blings and excess, she made space for classics and simplicity. Does her white suit matter? Yes it does. So, what do you think about Sara Ali Khan'schuridaar suit? Let us know that in the comment section.