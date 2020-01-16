Deepika Padukone And Other Divas Beckon Us To Invest In A Black And White Polka-Dotted Outfit

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone absolutely exuded retro vibes with her white and black polka-dotted dress. Her flowy dress came from the label, Paul & Joe. It was a flared number with exaggerated sleeves and cinched waist. Splashed in white hue, her dress was accentuated by black polka dots. She upped her look with a black headband that was by Nanushka. She teamed her dress with black sandals that went well with her dress. The Shoplune gold-toned earrings spruced up her look. As for her makeup , it was marked by smoky kohl and pink lip shade. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha also inspired us to wear a white and black polka-dotted number. She wore this stunning dress for an event and we thought it was a smart wear. Sonakshi's midi dress was full-sleeved and dipped in white hue. Her attire was enhanced by black polka dots and she paired her dress with white pointed pumps. The actress carried a small black purse with her and accessorised her look with hoops. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The wavy side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan also looked radiant in her white and black dress, which she wore for an event. It was a short dress and Sara pulled it off confidently. The dress was strapless with a slit neckline and ruffled hem. Her dress was dipped in white hue and accentuated by black polka dots. Sara paired her dress with black peep-hole sandals that went well with her number. She accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted long highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.