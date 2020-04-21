Amyra Dastur In Grey Belted Saree OrSilver Sequin Dress, Which Attire Suits Her Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South Indian film actress Amyra Dastur has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from her photoshoots during these quarantine days. Be it ethnic or western, each outfit of hers is worth-investing in in. Recently, the diva shared a few more pictures from her photoshoots on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting a grey-belted saree and silver sequin dress. Styled by Krishna and Sneha Vyas, the actress looked absolutely stunning in both the outfits. So, let us take a close look at her both ensembles and find out which attire suited her better?

Amyra Dastur In A Grey Belted Saree

Amyra Dastur sported a pretty grey-hued saree, which came from the label Architha Narayanam. Her saree was accentuated by intricate striped patterns and she draped the pallu of her saree with minimal pleats. The Kung Fu Yoga actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless multi-hued blouse while the matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She upped her ethnic look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, bangles, and ring, which were by Deepa Gurnani and the label Glamour Night. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Amyra left her mid-parted tresses loose and slightly curled the ends.

Amyra Dastur In A Silver Sequin Dress

Amyra Dastur looked like a Cinderella in a sleeveless halter-neck silver sequin dress, which came from the label Ridha by Rohit. This time too, her matching studs, bracelet, and rings were by Deepa Gurnani and the label Glamour Night. On the makeup front, the Prassthanam actress sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and dark-pink lip shade elevated her look. The diva let loose her side-parted tresses and looked gorgeous,

We really liked both the outfits of Amyra Dastur, Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Amyra Dastur

