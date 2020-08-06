Sanjana Sanghi And Amyra Dastur Will Inspire You To Up Your Look With Blue Outfits This Monsoon Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We love dresses and particularly in the summer season. This season beckons us to stay dress-inspired and what colour more soothing than blue? We have decoded two and true blue dresses for you, which were donned by Sanjana Sanghi and Amyra Dastur on different occasions. Come monsoons and we know these are the dresses you would want to sport. They both were styled by Bornalii Caldeira and you can tell us which dress wowed you more.

Sanjana Sanghi's Blue Outfit

For the press interview of her film, Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi wore a blue outfit by designer Siddhartha Bansal. It was a marble-pleated number by the designer and we loved for it was summery and incorporated different shades of blue from light blue to indigo. It was a collared number with a flared hem. Her ensemble was intricately-patterned and seemed perfect for light occasions. She teamed her dress with a matching jacket, which gave her attire a layered effect. The actress paired her ensemble with white-hued heels from Solestruck Delhi. She accessorised her look with hoops that went well with her dress. The makeup was well-contoured and highlighted by a deep brownish lip shade. The eye makeup was light and the middle-parted tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

Amyra Dastur's Blue Dress

Amyra Dastur looked stunning in her Ritu Kumar dress and it was a throwback picture. It was a gorgeous dress with western silhouette and traditional designs. Her dress was full-sleeved and splashed in the shade of velvet blue colour. The dress was flared with slightly puffed sleeves and it was accentuated by floral and monument patterns in the shades of blue and pink. Well, Amyra looked smart and teamed her dress with silver heels, which complemented her attire. She kept her look jewellery-free except for a few rings. The makeup was enhanced by pink cheekbones and light pink eye shadow with subtle kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

So, whose blue dress did you like more? Let us know that.

Pictures Courtesy: Bornalii Caldeira's Instagram