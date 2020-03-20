Rockstar Actress Sanjana Sanghi Gives Ethnic And Western Fashion Goals With Her Two Gorgeous Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara is all set to hit the theatres on 8 May 2020. Well, ever since the actress made her debut in Bollywood, she has been giving us a lot of fashion moments and her Instagram feed is a proof of it! Recently, Sanjana posted a few pictures, where she was seen in two outfits - One was a brown-hued western outfit while the other was a pure-white ethnic number. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Sanjana Sanghi In A White Ethnic Attire

Sanjana Sanghi donned a white ethnic suit and looked extremely pretty. Her ensemble consisted of a sleeveless kurti, which was accentuated by lace border and neckline. She paired it with matching churidar bottoms and draped an equally beautiful dupatta around her shoulders. The Rockstar actress upped her ethnic look with a pair of silver-toned earrings and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, soft kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Sanjana let loose her side-parted tresses.

Sanjana Sanghi In A Western Outfit

Sanjana Sanghi sported a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down brown-hued shirt, which featured thin stripes. She teamed her half-shirt with high-waist white jeans that went well with her western look. The Fukrey Returns actress ditched accessories and instead elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, matching eye shadow, and pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and looked beyond beautiful.

We really liked Sanjana Sanghi's ethnic as well as western fashion sense. With these outfits of hers, the Hindi Medium actress gave us major goals. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sanjana Sanghi

