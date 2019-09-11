Sushant Singh Rajput Looks Dapper In This Ethnic Attire And We Have An Extra Styling Tip For You Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From TV shows to Bollywood films, actor Sushant Singh Rajput has come a long way and proved himself as one of the best performers. However, apart from his acting prowess, he has gradually also won us with his fashion looks. Be it casual or traditional outfits, the Chhichhore actor has been giving goals to modern men with his amazing fashion sensibility. Recently, Sushant attended an event in a simple kurta and bottoms and looked super dapper in this understated Indian outfit. So, let's take a close look at his attire and decode it.

So, for the event, Sushant Singh Rajput wore a light and classic overlapped style plain-hued kurta by Anita Dongre. His kurta was accentuated by jewelled buttons, mandarin collar, and side slit. Sushant proudly showed off his nationality by pinning the Indian flag brooch on his kurta. The actor rolled up the sleeves and flaunted his classy black wrist watch. The M.S. Dhoni actor teamed his classic kurta with oversized blue jeans. The Aprajita Toor's handcrafted white traditional flats enhanced by a toe loop and braided details completed his look. Sushant Singh Rajput was styled to perfecion by Isha Bhansali. Well, judging his attire, we have also come up with an additional styling tip for all discerning men out there.

Style Tip- While this combination of Sushant Singh Rajput's plain kurta and denims might look awesome for semi-formal and festive events, for the wedding look, you can pair this kurta with slim-fit trousers or dhoti pants. This way you can give this attire a stylish and a more formal touch.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on Sushant Singh Rajput's classic kurta and his complete look in the comment section. Would you want to wear this attire for a friend's wedding festivities? Stay tuned for more updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's fashion.