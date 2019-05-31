Just In
Siddhant Chaturvedi Or Sushant Singh Rajput: Whose Black-hued Outfit Was Classier?
Traditional but with modern sensibility, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sushant Singh Rajput were men-in-black quite literally (atleast fashionably). The dapper actors stunned us with their black-hued outfits and with that, they gave ethnic fashion goals to discerning men. Their fashion game was strong and we were much impressed. With their ensembles, they totally mirrored the spirit of modern men. Let's find out what they wore recently.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set for Men In Black and he was traditionally suited-up in a Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble. The actor, who played the character of MC Sher in Gully Boy, looked awesome and cool in this ethnic outfit. He teamed his asymmetrical black kurta with matching pyjamas and a textured bandhgala jacket. His complementing loafers not only went well with his look but also gave his look a classy touch. His elegant shoes were also by Shantanu & Nikhil.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput also represented the modern minimal men with his ensemble, which he wore for the oath ceremony of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. His black-hued outfit came from the label, Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey. Sushant paired his smart straight-fit black structured jacket with matching Jodhpuri pants. He wore timeless black formal shoes to complete his look.
So, whose outfit and look you loved more? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.