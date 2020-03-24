Amyra Dastur Looks Like A Diva In A Dark-Green And Fuschia-Pink Lehenga With Matching Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South turned Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur has won the hearts of audience with her stunning fashion sense. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the actress has been actively involved in fashion photoshoots. Recently, the diva treated us with her yet another gorgeous pictures where she is seen sporting beautiful dark-green and pink lehenga with matching jewellery. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Amyra Dastur looked extremely beautiful in a dark-green lehenga, which came from the label Maatriz Atelier by Zeel Agarwal, who is also her stylist. Her dark-green lehenga was accentuated by pretty intricate white-hued prints and pink florals. She paired her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging neckline matching choli that featured white block patterns. The Prassthanam actress draped a fuchsia-pink hued dupatta that featured embellished border. Her jewellery game was also strong. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned ethnic earrings, heavy choker neckpiece, nathani, and bangle.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Amyra slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and fuchsia-pink lip shade went well with her look. The Made In China actress let loose her side-parted long tresses.

Pic Credits: Kanika Arora

