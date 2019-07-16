ENGLISH

    Malaika Arora And Amyra Dastur Makes Us Want To Buy More And More Dresses

    Malaika Arora and Amyra Dastur

    Who doesn't get excited about dresses and more dresses the better, right? We never seem to get bored of dresses and are always looking for new ideas. Malaika Arora and Amyra Dastur were the latest celebs to impress us with their fabulous dress game. They gave us dress goals and looked absolutely amazing. Let's find out what dresses they wore, which caught our attention.

    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora was spotted outside a saloon and she looked absolutely amazing as always. The diva wore a beautiful halter-necked dress that was splashed in a black hue and accentuated by white dots. Malaika paired her dress with sleek golden belt, which added a structure to her dress and went well with her number. She teamed her dress with silver sandals and carried a brown bag with her. The supermodel also wore black shades and the impeccable middle-parted bun completed her avatar.

    Amyra Dastur Fashion

    Amyra Dastur

    Amyra looked lovely in the floral dress and she was spotted outside a restaurant. Her sleeveless dress seemed ideal for a hot and humid day. Dipped in an ivory hue, Amyra's dress was adorned with colourful floral prints and like Malaika, she too wore a belt. However, her belt was a classic brown-hued. Amyra teamed her dress with brown peep-hole sandals and carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her. The make-up was natural and the middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

    So, whose dress did you like more? Let us know.

