Amyra Dastur’s Desi Attire Is What We Want To Wear ASAP

The very beautiful Amyra Dastur is back with a bang by showing us her ethnic side. The 'Mr X' star, Amyra took to Instagram to share her gorgeous picture wearing a traditional outfit. As it is Amyra has an affinity towards Indian wear but sometimes, she surprises in her western style too. However, this time Amyra stuck to her roots and had our hearts melting.

The actress wore a Shilpa Reddy outfit and well, she looked amazing AF. The diva was the dreamiest ever in purplish-blue separates. She donned a crop top that was embossed with intricate golden floral prints. And she colour-coordinated her crop top with a flared dhoti-style skirt that so gracefully hugged Amyra's shapely legs.

She also sported a sheer embroidered cape that seemed to be attached to her crop top. Well, it definitely made her ensemble look fuss-free. Amyra's cape was meticulously embroidered and for sure enhanced her overall look.

The actress rounded off her look with pretty jhumkis and other than earrings; she kept her graceful avatar jewellery free. And her sandals also perfectly complemented her attire. We also loved how her copper tresses were styled.

Amyra certainly was dressed to nines for the promotion of her movie, 'Raju Gadu'. We wish her luck for the movie and hope she elevates the fashion bar a lot more like this.