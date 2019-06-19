ENGLISH

    Amyra Dastur And Shamita Shetty Flaunt And Woo Us With Their Casual Style Game

    By
    |
    Bollywood Best Dressed Divas

    Amyra Dastur and Shamita Shetty flaunted their casual avatar recently. They looked chic in their outfits and gave us weekend light outing goals. They both wore something denim and looked impressive in their outfits. We have our favourite pick here but let's find out, who wowed us more with her style statement.

    Amyra Dastur Fashion

    Amyra Dastur

    Amyra Dastur looked super chic in her ensemble, which consisted of a sleeveless black top with a graphic prints and white-hued bottoms. With her ensemble, she played with contrasts and totally had all our attention. Amyra also tied a denim shirt/ jacket around the bottoms of her ensemble. So, yes, this outfit could also be paired with denims. She wore printed flats and a sparkling side bag. The make-up was nude-toned with a muted lip shade and sleek messy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Shamita Shetty Fashion

    Shamita Shetty

    Shamita Shetty looked stylish as always in her all-blue outfit. She wore a printed grey tee and paired it with a full-sleeved denim jacket and half shorts. Shamita also wore white flats and accessorised her look with aviators. The make-up was highlighted by a glossy light pink lip shade and the side-parted wavy tresses completed her street-style avatar.

    So, what do you think about Amyra's and Shamita's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 15:21 [IST]
