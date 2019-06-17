From Shamita Shetty To Shikha Talsania: Whose Dress Game Was The Best?

Shamita Shetty Shamita Shetty was spotted at Hakkasan in Bandra, Mumbai and she looked a class apart in her little black dress. With this gorgeous dress, Shamita raised the fashion bar and inspired us fashionably. She looked sassy and her dress was basically structural but contrasted by asymmetrical hem. The sleeveless dress of hers was figure-flattering and it was accentuated by a round-shaped ruffled accent and the dress even had a pocket. The dress was made out of satin fabric and she paired her attire with neon pink heart-shaped sandals, which colour-blocked her attire. The actress accessorised her look with a chic watch and carried a red metallic clutch with her. The make-up was highlighted by a minty pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The make-up was also enhanced by a contoured cheekbone and the neat bun rounded out her party avatar.

Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon was spotted at Rohini Iyer's house party and the diva kept it light and simple. The actress wore a humble dress that we could have pulled off easily. It was a pretty half-sleeved dress, which was peppered with multi-hued floral accents. This dress of hers made for an ideal all-occasion dress and Kriti looked cute in it. She paired her dress with flat sandals and kept her look minimal for the occasion. The make-up was dewy and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The side-swept long tresses completed her off-duty avatar.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday was papped at Bastian in Mumbai. She looked cute as a button and exuded cheery vibes with her sunshine yellow playsuit. The actress wore a yellow playsuit, which was enhanced by white stripes. Her attire seemed perfect for the summer season and ideal for a brunch outing with friends. Ananya paired her casual ensemble with white sports shoes, which colour-blocked her attire. She accessorised her look with a delicate pendant necklace and blue shades. The make-up was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her look.

Yami Gautam Yami Gautam also gave us a dress goal recently. The actress was spotted outside a beauty saloon. She wore a humble dress that seemed laidback and perfect for almost any occasion. She wore an ivory-hued dress that was round-necked and highlighted by black stripes. Her dress featured pockets and she teamed her dress with black-hued flats, which went well with her number. Yami carried a signature Louis Vuitton bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The make-up was enhanced by a brown lip shade and middle-parted bob tresses completed her look.

Dia Mirza Dia Mirza's 'Kaafir' has received a good response and the diva was dressed to impress at the screening of her debut web series. She wore a full-sleeved floral dress that featured a flared silhouette and asymmetrical hem. Her blue dress was marked by white floral accents, which accentuated her attire. She paired her dress with silver sandals, which notched up her look. Dia accessorised her look with a sleek neckpiece. The make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

Amyra Dastur Amyra Dastur gave us a winter number with this dress of hers. She wore a beige-hued dress that was off-shouldered and featured quarter sleeves. It was a figure-flattering attire with a knotted neckline and wrinkled accents. She elevated her sass quotient by teaming her dress with black bondage sandals, which upped her style quotient. Amyra kept her jewellery light and the make-up was dewy with highlighted cheekbones and matte pink lip shade. The long middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani has been promoting her upcoming film, 'Kabir Singh'. She's been giving us a lot of dress goal. The latest number of hers was asymmetrical and ruffled number. It was a contemporary dress that was multi-hued and accentuated by ruffled hem. The dress was perfect for casual parties and she teamed her attire with black pencil heels. Kiara notched up her avatar with chic hoop earrings. The make-up was lit up by a bright pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her on-duty avatar.