Kriti Sanon Dazzles Us With This Party-perfect Starry Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon was spotted recently at Karan Johar's birthday party bash, which was also graced by his close friends from the film industry. Kriti looked stunning and flaunted a dress, which we thought was an ideal wear for party outings. Kriti's dress sense is mostly on point and this number of hers only convinced that she is a fashion diva to watch out for. Let's find out what she wore recently, which has all our attention.

So, Kriti was dressed in an outfit that came from the label, Masala Chai. Her one-shouldered dress was every inch dazzling and the actress pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. It was an asymmetrical number, which seemed to be dipped in the shade of brown. This ensemble of Kriti's was accentuated by a net overlay and starry motifs. She also teamed her dress with classy brown belt, which upped her look. Well, Kriti Sanon was certainly dressed to party and she teamed her dress with silver sandals, which were from Charles & Keith.

Her accessories were minimal and she only wore chic hoop earrings and complementing rings to elevate her style quotient. Her jewellery came from Outhouse and Minerali store. The make-up was dewy-toned with a glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her party avatar. So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.