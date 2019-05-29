Kriti Sanon's Multi-hued Patterned Dress Is Perfect For Light Parties With BFFs

ENGLISH

    Kriti Sanon Fashion

    Kriti Sanon looked fabulous in her ensemble, which was about myriad abstract prints. She looked amazing in her dress that absolutely caught our attention. The diva, who has been giving us dress goals, impressed us yet again with her fashion statement. With her attire, Kriti offered a vibrant pop of hues to the muted background. Let's decode her attire and look.

    Kriti Sanon Style

    So, the diva wore a sleeveless number, which we thought was perfect for light parties with friends. Her attire of the night featured a plunging neckline and was adorned with nature-inspired patterns in myriad hues. Red was the dominant colour and Kriti looked phenomenal in it. She was a vision to behold in her number, which she paired with embellished white sandals.

    Kriti Sanon News

    The actress carried a textured bag with her, which colour-blocked her bright outfit. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The contoured cheekbones accentuated her look. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her pretty avatar. Kriti wowed us yet again with her fashion statement. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
