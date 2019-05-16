Wow! Ranveer Singh & Kriti Sanon Totally Beckoned Us To Play With Plaids Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon inspired us to play with plaids. Designed by Dhruv Kapoor, their contrasting ensembles featured the same pattern. Well, we are clearly not making it a case of celebs copying. On the contrary, we find it interesting to see a humble pattern being incorporated into two different outfits. And both the outfits were equally stunning. So, let's decode their ensembles and looks.

Ranveer Singh's Suit

About last month, Ranveer Singh stunned us with a suit that was accentuated by yellow and blue checkered pattern. It was a Uniform Checkered Suit that was structured and meticulously tailored. Ranveer exuded quirky vibes but gave it a whiff of a formal touch by pairing his ensemble with a pristine white shirt, crisp blue tie, and checkered pocketsquare. He wore large yellow frames too, which absolutely went well with his outfit. And also those vibrant pair of Adidas shoes added to the quirk quotient.

Kriti Sanon's Dress

About last night, Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport in a shirt dress that also featured the same pattern. Her dress was detailed with bell sleeves and the diva looked absolutely elegant in her attire. The dress had a flared silhouette, which totally notched up the comfort quotient. She paired her smart dress with pointed yellow pumps and accessorised her look with black shades. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her look.

We loved how simplest of the prints can make you look effortlessly classy. If given a choice, whose plaid attire will you wear? Let us know that in the comment section.