Kriti Sanon's Flowy Green Dress Is Not What Anyone Can Pull Off But She Can Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon is taking fashionable dives these days and well, she has been inspiring us. The actress has absolutely elevated her fashion game and now she is slowly becoming one of the gamechangers. Kriti's dresses have definitely become more dramatic. Recently, she was spotted at the airport in a Vedika M dress, which was not quite everybody's cup of tea.

The dress was more of a party number but Kriti rocked it at the airport too. It was a green-hued dress with a flowy silhouette but it was for sure figure-flattering because of the cinched waist. The dress was sleeveless on one side and featured a full flared sleeve on the other. Kriti's attire was detailed with asymmetrical cuts and totally accentuated by metallic touches.

Well, the dress was certainly an eye-catching number and she paired it with ivory embellished flats, which went well with her dress. The actress accessorised her look with dark frames and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted impeccable tresses rounded out her glam avatar. So, what do you think about Kriti's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.