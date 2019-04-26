Camouflage Or Something Grey: Which Attire Of Kriti Sanon's Are You More Likely To Sport? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon has been giving us a lot of fashion goals. Recently, she was spotted at two different locations in the city and wore contrasting outfits. Well, we were impressed with her off-duty looks and ensembles and just when weekend is around the corner, she gave us weekend outfit ideas. Let's decode her outfits and looks.

So, Kriti stepped out and backed military fashion. The actress wore a camouflage tee that was half-sleeved and knotted at the front and she paired it with green pants and white sports shoes. It was a humble look and something that we could totally ace. The diva wore shades, a pink lip shade, and left her middle-parted tresses loose, which rounded out her look.

In the second look, Kriti donned something grey. She wore a grey spaghetti top with a matching skirt that had drawstrings and she teamed it with a half-sleeved long jacket that notched up her style quotient. This time too, she wore white sneakers and frames. Her makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and middle-parted wavy tresses. So, which outfit of Kriti's did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.