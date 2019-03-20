Kriti Sanon's Latest Gown Is About Colour-Blocking And Sculpturing Done Meticulously Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon's outfit was one of the most electrifying numbers on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards 2019. She wore a bold number that had all our attention. With this enchanting gown, she played with contrasts and her gown came from Amit Aggarwal. Let's take a look at her stunning number.

With this dramatic ensemble, Kriti gave us the best gown moments ever. Her attire was accentuated by interesting colour-blocking and metallic coating. The gown was absolutely sculptural and was handcrafted. It was a sleeveless number with a black-hued figure-flattering bodice that was contrasted by amazingly embellished textured electric blue skirt with asymmetrical hem.

Kriti's gown had a bow-like accent and the styling was done impeccably. She spruced up her look with sapphire and diamond danglers, which came from Minerali. Kriti also wore a metallic ring, which subtly elevated her look. The makeup was highlighted by a heavy kohl with blue shadow and balanced by a soft pink lip shade. The impeccable middle-parted ponytail rounded out her spectacular look. So, what do you think about Kriti Sanon's ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.