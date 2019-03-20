TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Kriti Sanon's Latest Gown Is About Colour-Blocking And Sculpturing Done Meticulously
Kriti Sanon's outfit was one of the most electrifying numbers on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards 2019. She wore a bold number that had all our attention. With this enchanting gown, she played with contrasts and her gown came from Amit Aggarwal. Let's take a look at her stunning number.
With this dramatic ensemble, Kriti gave us the best gown moments ever. Her attire was accentuated by interesting colour-blocking and metallic coating. The gown was absolutely sculptural and was handcrafted. It was a sleeveless number with a black-hued figure-flattering bodice that was contrasted by amazingly embellished textured electric blue skirt with asymmetrical hem.
Kriti's gown had a bow-like accent and the styling was done impeccably. She spruced up her look with sapphire and diamond danglers, which came from Minerali. Kriti also wore a metallic ring, which subtly elevated her look. The makeup was highlighted by a heavy kohl with blue shadow and balanced by a soft pink lip shade. The impeccable middle-parted ponytail rounded out her spectacular look. So, what do you think about Kriti Sanon's ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.