Kriti Sanon's Pink Lehenga Is Our Latest Favourite Traditional Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon looked straight out of a fairytale in her lehenga, which she wore for the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. She was one of the best-dressed divas at the event and totally stunned us. She kept it simple and looked fabulous in her outfit, which was designed by Manish Malhotra.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actress looked impeccable and played with the shades of pink. She wore a handcrafted Mijwan embroidered ensemble, which was enhanced by subtle floral details and embellishments. She looked like a dream in her lehenga and Kriti's dupatta was absolutely opaque with meticulous work.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she wore delicate jewellery, which came from Azotiique by Varun Raheja, Minawala, and Anmol. She wore intricate floral earrings, shimmery kada and bracelet, and sleek rings. Kriti's makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and well-defined eyeliner accompanied by a pink eye shadow. The wavy tresses completed her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.