Kriti Sanon Stylishly Spills Black Magic With This Dramatic Vintage Outfit

Kriti Sanon fashionably brought alive the black magic with a touch of vintage at the Umang Police Show. Other than Ranveer Singh, the 'Luka Chuppi' actress had the most experimental look. Her beautifully embellished ensemble was classic in every sense and was designed by Sunaina Khera-the designer, who has made us fall in love with the colour black again.

So, the actress wore separates, which consisted of a cropped bralet-style blouse and voluminous skirt. Her ensemble was meticulously embellished with silver sequins. Her attire was quite literally like a sprinkle of stars in the night sky. She paired her gorgeous ensemble with a long velvet cape, which added a dramatic effect. Kriti looked impeccable and her outfit was about traditional attire getting a 60s touch.

Kriti accentuated her look with a layered diamond and emerald neckpiece, complementing earrings, and rings. Her jewellery came from Gehna Jewellers, Anmol, and Minawala. We thought the accessories were meticulously placed. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted ponytail was left slightly messy and that completed her look. So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's outfit and look? Tell us that in the comment section.