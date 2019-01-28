ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Kriti Sanon Stylishly Spills Black Magic With This Dramatic Vintage Outfit

By
Kriti Sanon Umang Police Show

Kriti Sanon fashionably brought alive the black magic with a touch of vintage at the Umang Police Show. Other than Ranveer Singh, the 'Luka Chuppi' actress had the most experimental look. Her beautifully embellished ensemble was classic in every sense and was designed by Sunaina Khera-the designer, who has made us fall in love with the colour black again.

So, the actress wore separates, which consisted of a cropped bralet-style blouse and voluminous skirt. Her ensemble was meticulously embellished with silver sequins. Her attire was quite literally like a sprinkle of stars in the night sky. She paired her gorgeous ensemble with a long velvet cape, which added a dramatic effect. Kriti looked impeccable and her outfit was about traditional attire getting a 60s touch.

Kriti Sanon Fashion

Kriti accentuated her look with a layered diamond and emerald neckpiece, complementing earrings, and rings. Her jewellery came from Gehna Jewellers, Anmol, and Minawala. We thought the accessories were meticulously placed. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted ponytail was left slightly messy and that completed her look. So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's outfit and look? Tell us that in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue