Kriti Sanon Gave Us A Serious Floral Rush With Her Vibrant Floral Sari

By
Kriti Sanon Fashion

Kriti Sanon was a vision to behold at the wedding function of Dinesh Vijan. She gave us a serious floral rush and a brand new outfit idea for the next wedding event. Kriti's sari was light and colourful. In a nutshell, it was a break from the typical embellished and heavily embroidered numbers.

Designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra, her sari was wispy and notched up by sheer accents. It was delightfully white-hued and accentuated by multi-hued floral accents. The vibrant green, red, pink, and blue patterns made us think of the spring season. The pallu of her sari was also detailed with ruffled edges, which added an interesting dimension. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless white blouse.

Kriti Sanon Saris

Styled by celebrated stylist, Kalpana Shah, Kriti accessorised her look with delicate danglers, which went perfectly well with her look. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses rounded out her traditional avatar. So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's sari of the day? Let us know that in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood kriti sanon
    Friday, December 14, 2018, 11:56 [IST]
