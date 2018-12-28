Kriti Sanon Wore The Prettiest Pink Dress Ever and We Love It

Kriti Sanon wore the prettiest pink dress ever and we couldn't stop wowing. She looked super cute in her floral dress and totally reminded us of the good old days. Her dress was a cross between a party and casual wear and Kriti's dress was perfect for a brunch date.
The actress wore a round-necked dress with balloon sleeves and her attire of the night was accentuated by ruffles. It was a beautiful attire and seemed fuss-free too. Well, Kriti notched up the comfort quotient by pairing her dress with white shoes, which went well with her outfit. The dress had a structural silhouette and Kriti kept her look jewellery and accessory-free.
Her makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek tresses completed her pretty look. Kriti looked beyond amazing. What do you think about her look and dress? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
