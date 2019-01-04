ENGLISH

Want To Effortlessly Look Your Traditional Best? Try Kriti Sanon's Chikankari Suit

By
Kriti Sanon Fashion

Kriti Sanon recently spent quality time with children at an orphanage. She was seen singing and dancing with kids and brought gifts for them. The actress was spotted in a traditional outfit and absolutely inspired us to go ethnic and keep it simple.

Kriti Sanon Style

She wore a chikankari outfit that was dipped in a pink and white hue. Her kurta was accentuated by intricate embroidery in white and the sleeves were three-quartered and adorned with beautiful floral accents. Kriti teamed her pretty kurta with white chikankari bottoms that were flared and elaborated by meticulous embroidery.

Kriti Sanon News

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress paired her outfit with embellished juttis, which went well with her ensemble. The makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and soft kohl. The sleek tresses notched up her gorgeous avatar. Kriti was all smiles as she hugged the children. We totally loved Kriti's ethnic look. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

