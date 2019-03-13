ENGLISH

    Of Fringe, Tassels, And Metallic, Kriti Sanon Looks Party-perfect In Her Dress

    By
    |
    Kriti Sanon Fashion

    Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous as ever in her dazzling Simply Simone outfit. She looked ethereal and gave us a party perfect outfit goal. The actress wore this ensemble for the success party of 'Luka Chuppi'. She played with contrasts and left us speechless with her shimmering outfit of the night.

    Kriti Sanon Style

    So, Kriti wore a backless cocktail dress from the label. The bodice of her attire was sleeveless and accentuated by fringes and tassels, which added a boho twist to her dress. The bodice was silver-hued and colour-blocked by an iridescent scale skirt, which was enhanced by blue and purple metallic accents. Kriti looked surreal and was a vision to behold.

    Kriti Sanon Luka Chuppi

    The actress paired her ensemble with shimmery purple pencil heels, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with multi-hued sleek danglers and the makeup was dewy-toned with a light pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Kriti Sanon's latest outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Kriti Sanon News

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
