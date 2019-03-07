Kriti Sanon’s Attire Is For Those Who Want To Keep It Light And Lustrous This Festive Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kriti Sanon looked a class apart recently in her latest attire, which exuded modern desi vibes. The 'Luka Chuppi' actress wore a Payal Khandwala ensemble and gave us a sophisticated casual look. With this attire of hers, she gave us light festive-wear ideas. Let's decode her outfit and look, which totally caught our attention.

Kriti wore a hand-woven maxi, which was from the Spring Summer' 19 collection of the designer. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless and flared silk top, which she paired with silk bottoms. Dipped in muted tones of pink, brown, and green, Kriti's attire was enhanced by a metallic touch. It was a beautiful ensemble and totally wardrobe-worthy.

The diva paired her outfit with embellished kolhapuris, which went well with her maxi and she accessorised her look with chic rings and statement earrings. Her jewellery was from Sangeeta Boochra's eponymous label. Her makeup was highlighted by a deep pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-swept sleek tresses completed her fusion avatar. So, how did you find Kriti Sanon's attire and look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.