ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kriti Sanon's Latest Outfit Is Absolutely Comfy And About Shades Of Grey

    By
    |
    Kriti Sanon Fashion

    Kriti Sanon is all wrapped up with the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Luka Chuppi'. This time, the actress ditched dresses for a pantsuit. There were certain shades of grey in her attire and she paired it with sunshine yellow. Well, in other words, Kriti flaunted contrasts and gave us an evolved number.

    Kriti Sanon Style

    So, Kriti's latest attire was about making an unassuming colour stand out. She wore an all-grey outfit that consisted of a grey spaghetti top, which she paired with a wrinkled trousers, which came with drawstrings. It was a smart outfit, something we could wear for lit fests. Kriti accentuated her attire by teaming it with a quarter-sleeved blazer that came with shiny silver-hued floral accents. Her jacket also featured subtle stripes.

    Kriti Sanon News

    The actress gave us an amazing example of colour-blocking by teaming her attire with pointed yellow pumps, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with delicate bracelets and sleek earrings, which spruced up her style quotient. She also flaunted a statement ring. The makeup was dewy-toned with a light pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The slightly messy hairdo completed her look. We thought Kriti looked beyond amazing. What do you think about this look of hers? Do let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue