Kriti Sanon's Latest Outfit Is Absolutely Comfy And About Shades Of Grey
Kriti Sanon is all wrapped up with the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Luka Chuppi'. This time, the actress ditched dresses for a pantsuit. There were certain shades of grey in her attire and she paired it with sunshine yellow. Well, in other words, Kriti flaunted contrasts and gave us an evolved number.
So, Kriti's latest attire was about making an unassuming colour stand out. She wore an all-grey outfit that consisted of a grey spaghetti top, which she paired with a wrinkled trousers, which came with drawstrings. It was a smart outfit, something we could wear for lit fests. Kriti accentuated her attire by teaming it with a quarter-sleeved blazer that came with shiny silver-hued floral accents. Her jacket also featured subtle stripes.
The actress gave us an amazing example of colour-blocking by teaming her attire with pointed yellow pumps, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with delicate bracelets and sleek earrings, which spruced up her style quotient. She also flaunted a statement ring. The makeup was dewy-toned with a light pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The slightly messy hairdo completed her look. We thought Kriti looked beyond amazing. What do you think about this look of hers? Do let us know that in the comment section.